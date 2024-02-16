Fans Concerned for Joy Behar's Retirement After 'The View' Replaces Her Without a Warning

Joy Behar is an eminent television talk show host best known for her appearances on The View - a show that focuses on current affairs relevant to politics and pop culture. Behar has been in the business for nearly a decade and brings a wealth of experience to the show. Her curt remarks followed by her passionate responses about her opinions on matters make her beloved by all who meet her. Her presence on the show is truly irreplaceable. But, could it be that her time on the show is drawing to a close? Well, fans have a reason to believe that after all these glorious years, Behar is retiring.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shane Gritzinger

Behar who usually takes a leave of absence on Mondays sparked concern after she was nowhere to be seen during Thursday’s episode of the show as per The U.S. Sun. What’s more confusing is that her fellow co-host Ana Navarro took her place - a rarity. Usually, apart from Behar herself, the mediator of the show - either Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, or in some cases Navarro would explain the absence of a co-host.

However, no such ordeal took place and things went on normally with the panelists welcoming Jennifer Lopez for a discussion. Fans seemed to have been taken aback with surprise on noticing Behar’s obvious yet sudden disappearance. Many netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts on this slightly alarming change. One person asked, “I just tuned in, where’s Joy?” A second one asked, “Is she okay?” A third one said in surprise, “Ana’s there today…”

“Rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated.”

- Joy Behar #TheView pic.twitter.com/xWFq3jDbZV — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 9, 2020

A final one noted, “Of course, Ana is here today.” Likewise, many flooded the platform suggesting that she might’ve retired - something she has long teased about. Neither Behar nor the show’s representatives have either confirmed or denied any such claims. Sources reveal that since beginning her journey in 1997, Behar has maintained an active contract with ABC until 2025. Her abrupt leave from the episode could suggest that perhaps she’s taken a day off for personal reasons.

In a conversation with The View producer, Brian Teta for the podcast Behind The Table, Behar discussed her endeavors outside of her career with the show. Firstly, Behar asserts that it’s never too late in life to begin a new chapter. She said, “People should understand that here I am at this age [81 years old], and I’m now flourishing as a playwright.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alexandra Wyman

She went on to encourage aspiring writers by motivating them to “start anytime you want.” Behar herself is a brilliant author and owner of several laurels in the field. Her gripping words and tone through the written word are perhaps one of the many reasons she’s incredibly sharp in her conversations with guests on the show. Hopefully, all is well with her and she’ll return to the show very soon!