Drake Bell Talks About His Disappearance, Says He Just "Left His Phone in the Car"

Nickelodeon sensation, Jared Drake Bell finally addresses his reported disappearance and endangerment which was announced on Thursday morning. The star of Drake & Josh claims to have left his phone in the car.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

The star posted a hilarious response to the local authorities' announcement declaring him "endangered and missing." In a Tweet, he said, "You leave your phone for one night and don't answer and this?" This comes a few hours after cops found him alive and healthy.

Daytona Beach authorities had reported him missing on Thursday morning, prior to which he was last seen spending time with his son. They sent out a feeler on Facebook about the situation, along with the actor's picture, and requested locals to keep an eye out for Jared Bell. After Bell was found safe and sound, the police updated their post on Facebook confirming his safety. A medical and mental health re-evaluation was also offered to the actor as an extra measure of safety, confirms PageSix.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Glendale Police Department

This isn't the first time the Ice Age franchise star has been on the cop's radar. Earlier in 2021, the actor pleaded guilty on account of an attempt in child endangerment, involving a 15-year-old teenager (an adult now) whom he first met online and then at a Cleaveland concert in 2017. Bell apparently sent inappropriate messages on her social media accounts. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County's prosecutor's office mentioned how it was a direct violation of his "duty of care" and it risked "harm to the teen."

In addition, he was found guilty on grounds of a misdemeanor and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles. In 2015, the actor was also convicted of driving under the influence. This earned him a suspended license and 4 days of jail time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

The Drake & Josh alum's possible decline from fame began shortly after his now ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accused the actor of verbal and physical abuse after they called it quits in 2009. The pair were supposedly close, but via a TikTok video made by Lingafelt in 2020, she explained the timeline of his abuse and how she endured it from when she first dated him in 2006. She "moved in with him" shortly after they started dating, and lived there until their messy break-up which resulted in terrible "name-calling." Bell denies any claims made against him regarding the issue and responded by "reviewing his legal options," not willing to encourage any further damage to his image or financial extortion in the form of false claims.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Drake Bell rose to fame after his hit show Drake & Josh with now estranged co-star and best friend Josh Peck. The pair also voiced Crash and Eddie from the Ice Age franchise. Unfortunately, Bell had a fall out with Josh for not inviting him to his wedding. The ultimate "buddies" have now reportedly buried the hatchet between each other.