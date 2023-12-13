Expert Praises Jack Smith's ‘Brilliant Move’ in the Supreme Court, Says Donald Trump Is 'Very Worried' Now

It seems former President Donald Trump has a reason to worry after a distinct move by Jack Smith, a former director of White House communications for Trump said.

Anthony Scaramucci, who served as Trump's director of communications for ten days, appreciated the federal prosecutor's success in persuading the Supreme Court to grant expedited proceedings for determining Trump's immunity while speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. Scaramucci said he believes this strategy has the former president worried, Raw Story reported.

"I'm curious what you think is, kind of, going through Donald Trump's head right now," Collins asked Scaramucci. "As Jack Smith is here surprising everyone by going past the appeals court, going straight to the Supreme Court, and trying to cut off Trump's known strategy of delaying his legal troubles."

Scaramucci replied, assessing what Trump would be thinking, "I think it's a brilliant move by Jack. But if you want to get inside the president's mind, he's very, very worried."

In March, Trump, 77, is expected to go on trial for criminal offenses connected to a purported scheme to tamper with the 2020 election results. However, Trump's legal team has argued that past presidents are immune from prosecution for actions connected to their official duties, BBC reported. However, earlier this month, a lower court judge dismissed that argument, ruling that the case may proceed according to schedule. Trump immediately said that he would challenge the ruling, and to prevent any more pre-trial delays, Smith bypassed the lower courts completely and submitted an unusual direct plea to the Supreme Court on December 11.

Scaramucci explained that Trump would think he's unbeatable, but may not be so. He said, “You've got 91 counts, four big indictments. It feels like he is the Al Capone of our current political system, meaning people think he's untouchable, just like they did with Al Capone or somebody like John Gotti, but they are not untouchable. So, he's very, very worried. I do know that he thinks because he appointed … three of those justices, but he has six that are conservatives, I do think that he thinks he's got a good shot there. He thinks that that court is politicized and will tip to his favor."

Scaramucci explained that Trump would certainly be worried. “And Jack Smith doesn't think that. I certainly don't think that. And I think it's a great strategy, Kaitlan. We'll have to see what happens, but I think the president is very worried," he said.

Special Counsel Jack Smith calls Trump’s bluff, goes right to Supreme Court to settle Trump’s claim of presidential immunity. Trump’s delay, delay, delay tactic goes right out the window. Foiled again. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/NzTXXyMlXy — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 11, 2023

Smith is probably not worried. In his request to the Supreme Court, Smith wrote that Trump's claims of presidential immunity are "profoundly mistaken" and "only this court can definitively resolve them". The Trump team accuses Smith of "racing to the Supreme Court and attempt to bypass the appellate process." "There is no reason to rush this sham to trial except to injure President Trump and tens of millions of his supporters," a spokesperson said.

Trump: ‘I have Presidential immunity from prosecution! I’ll take this all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to!’



Jack Smith: ‘Ok, let’s ask the Supreme Court right now.’



Trump: ‘Wait, what?’ 👀 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 11, 2023

