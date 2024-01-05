Big-time Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are renowned for their romance that began in 2016. The couple transitioned from the famous on-screen Marvel couple - ‘Spiderman’ a.k.a ‘Peter Parker’ and ‘MJ’ or ‘Mary Jane’ to real lovers. Their exciting and enticing chemistry continued to blossom and bloom through the years. Zendaya and Holland are often spotted in public together but are reserved about flaunting their love story. Even during red carpet moments, they tone down on PDA. Both prefer keeping their feelings for each other a private matter, away from the tabloids. However, after nearly nine years of dating, could it be that it’s all over between them? Has that fiery spark been vanquished?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

Also Read: How the ‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Built Her Empire and Became a Multi-Millionaire

According to The U.S. Sun, fans stand convinced that Holland and Zendaya have allegedly put a stop to their romantic relationship. They deduced this after the Euphoria actress unfollowed everyone on her Instagram account including her beloved beau. It seems like she’s focusing on a social media cleanse and is hitting a restart in her life online.

Y’ALL BETTER STOP WITH THE ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND BREAKUP RUMORS. pic.twitter.com/YapNqjw7Yz — eyeliner ۞ (@do__a__flip) June 9, 2023

Regardless of Zendaya’s suspicious unfollow on the platform, her boyfriend continues to follow her on the Meta platform. Furthermore, Zendaya has refrained from commenting about this recent action of hers leaving fans and the media in the dark. Moreover, neither has commented on their current relationship status as yet.

Concerned netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss her sudden move to unfollow and what it could imply for the couple. A first one asked puzzled: “Why did Zendaya unfollow everyone? Is it a good thing????” Another proposed a likely theory about the couple claiming they’re known to be “private people” and unfollowed everyone to “not start a fight.” When rumors of their split first began, a plethora of fans claimed they’d be devastated if Holland and Zendaya would ever split.

Also Read: Tom Holland Posts Sweet Tribute for His Girlfriend Zendaya on Her Birthday, Calls Her “My Birthday Girl”

One person strongly urged the internet: “Y’all better stop with the Zendaya and Tom Holland break-up rumors!!!” Another added in agreement: “Right, my favorite couple can’t be done!” A final one claimed: Tom Holland and Zendaya are the only celebrity couple I truly care about and if they ever break up, it will break me.” Likewise, many voiced their concerns and claimed to be heartbroken for both of them should the news of a split ever surface.

Also Read: Zendaya and Beau Tom Holland Pay a Surprise Visit to Her Hometown Oakland to Play Basketball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

As mentioned earlier, Zendaya hasn’t addressed rumors of a breakup nor has she commented on her Instagram following the purge. However, the last thing The Greatest Showman actress posted was a promotion post for her upcoming movie Challengers. The film has an official release date of 26th April 2024. Furthermore, she’s joined by talented actors Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. In the caption, she mentioned the movie followed by its release date, and wished her fandom a “beautiful” new year.

More from Inquisitr

When a 16-Year-Old Zendaya Finished in Second Place on Dancing With the Stars Back in 2013

Zendaya Debuts Smashing New Hairstyle Inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel From ‘Friends'