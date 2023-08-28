Zendaya and Beau Tom Holland Pay a Surprise Visit to Her Hometown Oakland to Play Basketball

Hollywood’s power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland are keeping it fresh by flaunting some sweet basketball skills. The lovers were spotted in the Euphoria star’s hometown in Oakland, California earlier on Friday. They seemed to be having quite a blast enjoying the sport along with some youth learning the art.

It was a massive surprise for the non-profit organization and its students known as ‘Hoopbus’. Also present on the scene was none other than Elvin Rodriguez from the Adam Sandler movie, Hustle as per The Daily Mail.

The Emmy-winning actress recently shared a picture of her charismatic beau on Instagram. Holland appeared to be in the middle of dribbling the ball himself. He sported an oversized black t-shirt with a graphic print on it that read, “Oakland Roots”. This was to pay homage to the beautiful and historic place they were in. He paired the t-shirt with some denim. As per usual Zendaya looked as refreshing as ever!

She wore a basic white tank top followed by taupe khaki pants and an oversized blue shirt. Her hair was left loose to sway with the wind. Since she also threw down some savage moves on the court, Zendaya kept accessories to the bare minimum. She was wearing a thin gold watch and what appeared to be a stone pendant. A pair of classic all-white sneakers with laces completed her look

The official Instagram account of Hoopbus even posted a video of the actress having a grand time surrounded by a sea of people. In the first picture, she gears up to toss the ball close to the basket where Rodriguez awaits the perfect pass. He then finishes off clean with a resounding dunk. As soon as the shot was made, the crowd around, and the respective organizers cheered on the duo with glee. They posted another slow-mo video of the same that captures the swift movement as beautifully as it was executed. And captioned the video with, “ZENDAYA deserves a TEN-DAYA”

It wasn’t just the Malcolm & Marie actress who was getting into the vibe, her beau Holland also learned something possibly new! In a final video featuring the Unchartered actor, he was being instructed on how to pull off a ‘hard spin’. The supposed guru explains that the key to ‘pulling it off’’ is to find a central point of balance from the ball.

After successfully locating it, he then said that one would need to find a part of the nail that isn’t in contact with the finger; the tip of a nail. Holland keenly observes and is left gobsmacked by how fluid yet precise the Hoopbus representative’s skills are. They captioned this video with, “TOM HOLLAND’S new SPIDY MOVES”

