Tom Holland's Driver Nearly Takes Off With Zendaya, Leaving Spiderman Totally Flummoxed

In a recent incident outside London's Chiltern Firehouse on Saturday, June 8, night, actor Tom Holland experienced an awkward encounter with his own driver, who left him momentarily stranded outside the vehicle. The mishap occurred as Holland and his girlfriend, Zendaya, were leaving the popular eatery after a dinner together, per TMZ. While Zendaya was safely seated inside the car, Holland's attempt to enter was abruptly halted when the driver mistakenly assumed everyone was aboard and began to drive off prematurely.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Also Read: Tom Holland Says He Is ‘Lucky’ to Have Zendaya in His Life as They’ve Similar Experiences With Fame

Realizing the error, the driver quickly hit the brakes, allowing Holland to enter the backseat alongside Zendaya. The subsequent car ride must have been filled with palpable awkwardness, as the driver likely grappled with the embarrassing blunder. Videos captured by onlookers and circulated online showcase the moment of confusion, with Holland looking bewildered outside the car while Zendaya sits comfortably within. This minor yet cringe-inducing incident has garnered attention from both fans and the media, sparking discussions and speculation about the unpredictable nature of celebrity life. Social media platforms have been buzzing with reactions and humorous memes, as fans weigh in on the amusing mishap.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

The incident's significance is heightened by the contrasting treatment the couple received earlier that evening. As they departed the restaurant, Zendaya graciously took the time to pose for a picture with fans, while Holland appeared to go unnoticed. This discrepancy in attention could be attributed to Holland's English roots, as he is a native of England, while Zendaya hails from Oakland, California. It seems that the Brits may have already had their fill of the beloved Spiderman, while Zendaya's international fame continues to draw crowds, reported UreComm.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Tom Holland Reveals How He Won Zendaya's Heart With Handyman Skills at the Start of Their Romance

Tom Holland's popularity has skyrocketed since his debut as Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Known for his boyish charm and relatable personality, he has become a favorite among superhero franchise fans. The on-screen chemistry between Holland and Zendaya, who portrays the character MJ, has further fueled speculation about their real-life relationship. Despite occasional mishaps and embarrassing moments, Holland remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His talent and charisma continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and are excited to see him reprise his role as Spiderman in the upcoming films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Also Read: Tom Holland and Zendaya Adorably Sing Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’ to Each Other During Renaissance Concert

While this incident may be seen as a lighthearted mishap, it serves as a reminder that even celebrities experience awkward and unpredictable moments. The incident's viral nature underscores the fascination the public has with the lives of their favorite stars. As Tom Holland navigates the complexities of fame, he does so with grace and a sense of humor, playing the Marvel superhero role endearing him further to fans and solidifying his place as one of Hollywood's rising stars.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's Driver Takes Off Without Him in London https://t.co/30creWVKFf — TMZ (@TMZ) July 11, 2023

More from Inquisitr

When Zendaya Was Called Out Over Rudely Gazing at Blake Lively and Emily Blunt at a Fashion Show

Tom Holland Says Zendaya Was His Childhood Celeb Crush, Admits to Being in Love With Her