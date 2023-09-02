Tom Holland Posts Sweet Tribute for His Girlfriend Zendaya on Her Birthday, Calls Her “My Birthday Girl”

Hollywood sweethearts Tom Holland and Zendaya are known to exhibit rare displays of public affection for each other. The Dune actress turned 27 this week, and Holland celebrated the special occasion by posting an adorable tribute for his girlfriend. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor shared two cute snaps of Zendaya on his Instagram stories to wish her a happy birthday. The first one showcased the Euphoria actress in full snorkeling gear, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. "My birthday girl," Holland captioned the throwback image with a heart-eyes emoji. The second image showcased Zendaya on a stroll in the park with her two dogs, her hair blowing in the wind. Holland captioned the picture with three heart-eye emojis.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Fotonoticias

Also Read: Zendaya and Beau Tom Holland Pay a Surprise Visit to Her Hometown Oakland to Play Basketball

As per the Elle, Zendaya recently opened up about the immense public interest in her fiercely guarded relationship with Holland. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya said. “I can’t be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she continued. "It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.” As per People, back in June, the Greatest Showman starlet had also shared some sweet pictures to wish her partner on his 27th birthday. Holland was seen for his birthday wearing snorkeling gear, much like her.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jeff Kravitz

As per People, during a recent appearance on one of the episodes of the Wondery podcast Smartless, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, the Uncharted actor shared the chemistry behind their relationship. "The secret behind their special relationship? Understanding one another." "I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life," Holland said. "It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you.” He continued: “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that's worth its weight in gold." In an exclusive with Buzzfeed, Holland stated that he is content in his relationship, "I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz," he said.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Bobby Bank

Also Read: Here's What Jennifer Lawrence And Tom Holland 'Took' From Their Movie Sets

The Crowded Room actor further added, "I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz.” Addressing the "secret" to his supposed rizz, he said, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work." "So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another; you can sort of blur the lines a little bit," he had joked. Holland had admitted that Zendaya had always been his childhood crush, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, he had said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

More from Inquisitr

Tom Holland's Driver Nearly Takes Off With Zendaya, Leaving Spiderman Totally Flummoxed

Tom Holland Says He Is ‘Lucky’ to Have Zendaya in His Life as They’ve Similar Experiences With Fame