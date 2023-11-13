Adding on to the drama, on Veterans Day, Former President Donald Trump took the occasion to deliver a charged speech, pledging to honor veterans by targeting what he perceives as a significant threat—the political left. Speaking passionately for nearly two hours in Claremont, New Hampshire, Trump used incendiary language to describe his political opponents, including Trump swearing to ‘root out’ what he labeled as the 'Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs.' Highlighting what he deemed a greater danger than external threats, Trump accused Democrats, including President Joe Biden, of attempting to 'undo' his initiatives to improve veteran healthcare.

As per HuffPost, Trump further claimed that such actions were leading to soaring inflation, pushing the nation to the edge of World War III, jeopardizing troops in Afghanistan, and perpetuating lies and election rigging. Trump asserted, “In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.”

Donald Trump’s Veterans Day post doesn’t say a word about veterans. pic.twitter.com/BKh9pXmm77 — Evan (@daviddunn177) November 11, 2023

This fervent address came amid Trump’s repeated threats to pursue legal action against President Biden if he bags the victory in the 2024 elections, according to AP News. Trump warned, “The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Washington Post's headline — late in arriving, but on the mark when it did — makes the original header at the New York Times sound almost surreal: "Trump takes Veterans day speech in a very different direction."



That's quiescent. pic.twitter.com/yjbohusBRI — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) November 13, 2023

As per The New York Times, the former president, who is currently facing a civil fraud trial in New York and four criminal indictments, highlighted his wish to have the courtroom proceedings televised. "I want this trial to be seen by everybody in the world. The prosecution wishes to continue this travesty in darkness, and I want sunlight." Trump also said that Democrats treat illegal immigrants better than military veterans. As part of his pledge, he proposed redirecting funds designated for the shelter and transport of undocumented individuals to provide shelter and treatment for homeless military veterans.

“It doesn’t echo ‘Mein Kamph,’ this is textbook ‘Mein Kampf.'"



Fascism expert and Yale professor Jason Stanley, to me, on Trump's disgusting attack on "vermin" and the left yesterday in his Veteran's Day remarks:pic.twitter.com/K0Smw8h4hh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 13, 2023

In another instance, Trump also claimed the justice system was being used to target him: “Yeah. If they do this, and they’ve already done it, but if they follow through on this, yeah, it could certainly happen in reverse. What they’ve done is they’ve released the genie out of the box.”

Now that we are past Veterans Day; respectfully who remembers:



“Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” — Donald Trump



During a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, President Trump canceled his plans, citing inclement weather as… — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) November 13, 2023

Despite his legal challenges and facing a barrage of criminal charges, Trump remains steadfast in his conviction that Americans, if given the chance to observe the trial firsthand, would see the proceedings from his perspective. "Every person in America and beyond should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand," he proclaimed, advocating for 'transparency' in what he views as a politically motivated legal battle.

