Elon Musk's Daughter Fires Back After He Claimed She Was 'Killed' by 'Woke Mind Virus': 'I Disown Him'

Vivian Jenna Wilson finally opens up about her father, tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday, June 25, after he claimed in an interview that his daughter was "killed by the woke-mind virus." Wilson quipped, "I look pretty good for a dead bitch," on Threads, a social media platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg, instead of opting for X (formerly Twitter) which her father owns. Wilson made it clear that she, not Musk, ended their relationship. "I disowned him, not the other way around," she told her followers.

The 20-year-old took issue with several of Musk's claims. She shared an old tweet where Musk said she was "born gay and slightly autistic." Wilson strongly denied the claims. "Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don't even know where he got this from." Additionally, she suggested that Musk was making things up to gain sympathy. "My best guess is he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random, and said, 'eh- good enough' in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f–king story," she ranted, as per Page Six.

Musk, 53, father of twelve, had made controversial statements in an interview with Dr. Jordan Peterson. He claimed, "I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier (Wilson's former name)...This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID-19 was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn't [make the change]," as per OK! Magazine. He asserted, “I vowed to destroy the woke-mind virus after that...and we’re making some progress.”

The Tesla CEO went on to add that allowing children to transition is "incredibly evil" and argued that those promoting such surgeries "should go to prison." He asserted, "They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason...because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke-mind virus." Wilson challenged Musk's version of events. She denied ever picking out clothes for him or calling them 'fabulous', as Musk had claimed. "This entire thing is completely made up and there is a reason for this. He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there," Wilson stated.

The conflict between Musk and Wilson highlights a larger debate about transgender rights and parental consent. California made a rule that schools can't tell parents if a child starts using different pronouns. In 2022, Wilson asked a California court to change her name and gender. She also wanted to use her mom's maiden name and drop her dad's famous last name in light of their strained relationship.