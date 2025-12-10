Stephen Miller’s Wife Gushes Over Elon Musk Amid Nasty Affair Rumors — “I Think You’re Actually…”

Former political advisor and media personality Katie Miller has shared her views about her former boss, Elon Musk. The 34-year-old has praised Musk over his work ethic during an interview with him on her podcast, describing how motivating she found it to work under the billionaire.

Katie Miller, who previously served in the Trump administration in the White House alongside her husband, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, left the administration in May to take a private-sector job working directly for Elon Musk.

She also worked as an advisor and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from January to May 2025. According to The Daily Beast, in the newest episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast“, the host spoke about her former boss in a somewhat optimistic manner, months after a rumor circulated online that the two shared a personal relationship that lasted beyond professional commitments.

“People always assume you’re tough to work for,” Miller told Musk. “But I think you’re actually very kind.” Musk thanked her for the compliment. She continued, “You’re definitely demanding, but I’ve never heard you yell at anyone.

“I don’t yell,” Musk responded.

Musk Goes on Katie Miller’s Podcast After He Had to Correct His AI For Saying He Stole Her From Husband https://t.co/6I27LyvNy2 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 10, 2025

Miller also claimed that his companies have “deeply mission-driven employees.” Miller said the Starbase facility in South Texas is “the most inspirational place you’ll ever go,” adding that his staff there is “fiercely loyal.”

“You’re a very good employer,” Katie Miller said. “People assume otherwise.” Elon Musk replied, “If people were mistreated, they’d just leave. Talented people have options.” Later, as Musk was asked if he thought DOGE as a department was a success, he replied, “We were somewhat successful.”

He further claimed that he wouldn’t take on the project (DOGE) again. Instead, he would willingly focus on the growth of his companies. Musk owns several companies, which primarily include Tesla, SpaceX, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink and others. As of October 2025, Forbes estimates his net worth to be around $500 billion.

Consequently, Katie Miller’s exit from the administration sparked a series of speculations about how she could work for Musk. At the same time, her husband, Stephen, continued to work with Donald Trump.

According to Fortune, even though Trump and Musk were navigating their friendship on a positive note, things fell apart when the two indulged in a series of online feuds over political differences after the latter stepped down from his role at DOGE, as Tesla suffered massive losses, leading to protests and vandalism where EV vehicles were burned. He also provided insights on how the name of the department came up.

The @elonmusk episode: 0:00 — Introduction

1:13 — How DOGE Began

2:22 — Has DOGE Been Successful?

3:51 — Would Elon Do DOGE Again?

5:40 — Importing Illegal Immigrants

7:00 — Thoughts on Ilhan Omar

7:56 — AI and Robots Replacing Jobs

9:59 — Elon’s Biggest Irrational Fear

10:17 —… pic.twitter.com/AaXsKQ5On0 — The Katie Miller Podcast (@katiemillerpod) December 9, 2025

Furthermore, Elon Musk announced the formation of his own political party called “America Party” to challenge Republicans. Trump publicly spoke about retaliating against Musk’s companies or even reviewing his immigration status, amidst his ongoing crackdown across the country.

The news came after Elon Musk posted a poll on X on July 4, asking followers whether he should launch a new political party to rival Democrats and Republicans. The poll drew over a million responses, with 65.4% voting in favor.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party — and you shall have it!” Musk claimed, as he wrote, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

🚨BREAKING: Elon Musk says he’s officially launching the “America Party” in a dig at Trump. I don’t know a single Democrat who would join this party. However, there are probably plenty of Republicans who will, which hurts the GOP. I say go for it! pic.twitter.com/0QN4Uq46GL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 5, 2025

According to The Daily Beast, during the interview, both Katie Miller and Elon Musk avoided addressing an incident from June 2025 involving a fake screenshot circulated on Musk’s platform X. The image falsely showed Elon Musk boasting that he had “taken” Stephen Miller’s wife.

Musk’s own AI assistant, Grok, incorrectly suggested the post was probably real, calling it consistent with the Tesla founder’s behavior. Katie Miller’s podcast struggled to set a robust foundation when it began, as the least-popular episode had reached barely 2,700.

Katie Miller, a former Elon Musk employee and wife to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, announced on Thursday that she is launching a podcast, saying in a video posted to X “that there isn’t a place for conservative women to gather online.” READ MORE:… pic.twitter.com/UPZf0ZGi3D — The National Desk (@TND) August 8, 2025

However, her exclusive and inspirational episode with her former boss quickly garnered views. It surpassed the one with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife, Jen. The podcast aims to discuss lifestyle, politics, and current events as several famous figures grace the couch. It is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, Rumble, and X.