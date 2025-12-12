Musk Fires Back After Newsom Says His Trans Daughter ‘Hates’ Him

Elon Musk and California Gov. Gavin Newsom traded jabs on X after Newsom’s press operation mocked the Tesla and SpaceX CEO over his strained relationship with his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The clash erupted after a clip of Newsom stressing his pro-trans record went viral among conservative figures and was amplified by America PAC, a political action committee Musk founded to support conservative causes.

The video showed Newsom defending his legislative record on LGBTQ issues while pushing back against criticism from the right. As the clip spread, America PAC shared it, seemingly aiming to shame the governor over his stance. Newsom’s press office responded bluntly, writing, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Musk fired back early Friday morning with a post that deadnamed Wilson and framed her gender identity as a mental illness. “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children,” Musk wrote. “I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”

I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2025

The exchange quickly spread across political and media circles with Elon’s response garnering over 4.4 million views. The pair sit on opposite sides of the political aisle: Newsom’s rising national profile as a Democratic figure and Musk’s increasingly aggressive attacks on what he labels “wokeness,” particularly around transgender issues.

The feud also revived a family dispute that has played out publicly for more than a year. In July 2024, Musk sparked backlash after deadnaming Wilson in an interview and claiming the “woke mind virus” had effectively killed his child. Wilson later responded publicly, rejecting Musk’s characterization and describing their relationship as long broken.

The exchange marked the latest escalation in a long-running public feud between Newsom and Musk, who have clashed repeatedly online over California policy, culture-war issues, and Musk’s criticism of Democratic leadership. This time, the dispute intensified after Newsom’s official press office responded directly to America PAC’s post, tying the governor’s pro-trans stance to Musk’s family relationship.

Musk replied with a post that deadnamed his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, and repeated claims he has made previously about her transition. Wilson has publicly rejected Musk’s statements in the past. In 2024, she said she no longer wished to be associated with him and accused him of misrepresenting her identity and their relationship. She has also stated that Musk was “not supportive” when she came out as transgender.

Musk’s political posture has shifted noticeably over the past few years, moving from a self-described independent who once backed Democratic candidates to a figure who increasingly aligns himself with conservative causes.

Since buying X, he has used the platform to criticize Democratic leaders, attack what he calls “woke” ideology, and amplify right-leaning voices, while financially supporting conservative groups through America PAC. The evolution has been gradual but visible, marked by more frequent direct engagement in political fights and a willingness to insert himself into cultural flashpoints well beyond technology or business.

This has also led to backlash against his businesses, particularly Tesla while he was working with the Trump administration.