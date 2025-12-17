Elon Musk Drops “Weird” Comment About Sydney Sweeney — And the Internet Can’t Stop Cringing

Because Elon Musk owns a social media platform, he probably doesn’t need to think twice before logging in and choosing chaos. The latest episode unfolded courtesy of a strange (and obviously) viral comment about actress Sydney Sweeney.

The moment went down on X, which also happens to be the platform Musk owns and treats like a group chat.

So 28-year-old Sweeney recently arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film The Housemaid, wearing a white gown with her signature plunging neckline, corseted bodice, and feathery hem.

Photos of her look went viral, but then came Elon Musk! He replied to a post from Variety with a meme focused on the physical burden of having large breasts.

The image contrasted “what it looks like” with “how it feels,” the latter depicting back pain. Musk added: “Can’t be easy.”

Well, to be fair, Elon Musk’s observation wasn’t medically incorrect. Cleveland Clinic notes that unusually large breasts can lead to back, neck, and shoulder pain, and sometimes even conditions such as macromastia or gigantomastia.

But context matters, right? Why did a billionaire publicly comment on a young woman’s body while she was promoting her work?

Unsurprisingly, netizens were left cringing over Musk’s remarks. One X user wrote: “She’s 30 years younger than you. Weird.”

Another quipped, “Richest in the world or poorest, every man thinks of the same thing.”

A third sarcastically said that Elon Musk seems to be worried about “women’s suffering.”

We also have to remember that 54-year-old Elon Musk is known for firing off posts at all hours. He often inserts himself into conversations that don’t require his input. Critics argue that this habit blurs the line between edgy and creepy.

Sydney Sweeney, on the other hand, has been dealing with a fixation on her appearance for years. Recently, she addressed the internet’s obsession during a Vanity Fair lie detector test alongside co-star Amanda Seyfried.

When asked whether her breasts were natural, Sweeney answered that she had never had any work done, and the test confirmed her claim.

But over the summer, she found herself at the center of a controversy after appearing in an American Eagle jeans campaign that was accused of flirting with eugenic.

Some time later, Sweeney said her decision to stay silent during that backlash “widened the divide,” and that she is “against hate and divisiveness.” She also regrets not speaking sooner.

Against that backdrop, Elon Musk’s comment is just background noise.