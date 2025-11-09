“It Was Surreal” — Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Gets Trump’s Attention

Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad took everyone by surprise, and a bit more so, considering its unmistakable link with the U.S. President and the MAGA rise. For the unversed, the advertisement in focus used a peppy tagline that stated “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans”, something that also alludes to having significant genes, as in genetics.

Though meant for fashion enthusiasts, it ended up drawing a completely different backlash, where many questioned if the presence of a blue-eyed, blonde-haired woman addressing her genes was a dig at the seldom-referred Nazi enthusiasts.

However, the real climax to the advertisement scandal came after the U.S. President Donald Trump could not help but drop a comment on the actress’s video, which immediately fuelled rumors that she might be shifting her allegiance to the Republican party. Of course, one cannot forget that the diva ended up registering herself as a GOP voter in Florida, right before Trump started his second presidency at the White House. In fact, many will distinctly remember that Sweeney faced stiff criticism after she was spotted attending her mother’s birthday party, where several guests were wearing hats similar to MAGA hats.

Well of course lol we just saw the entire cultural establishment shift to right wing version of cancel culture and Sydney Sweeney the moment Trump won the popular vote. — Existential Pleb (@Existpleb) November 5, 2025

While Sweeney’s immediate statement dismissed it all as baseless speculation, her jeans advertisement has once again stirred the same rumors. And this time, the actress has broken her silence with a sly reason, albeit one that made people believe otherwise. Speaking with GQ, she addressed the buzz with a deep smile. Sweeney then added, “I did a jean ad. The reaction definitely was a surprise, but it was me. I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a t-shirt, like every day of my life.”

As the interview progressed, Sydney Sweeney was asked to address the elephant in the room, i.e., the great Donald Trump comment on her American Eagle advertisement. Upon hearing the question, the starlet couldn’t hide her smile before she proceeded to give a very vague response. Without dipping into it directly, Sweeney said, “It was surreal”, as she nodded her head in affirmation. The smirk on her face revealed a hint of pride, given that Donald Trump had appreciated her work. However, netizens did not wait a minute to connect the dots.

While it was a controversial moment, netizens were not satisfied with her non-answer. One of the users commented, “She loves the president, and she is deflecting from the facts. They know what they are doing.” Another user asked, “Everything is just so surreal … Okay, sure, but did she hear & see what people were expressing at all? or nah?” Echoing dubious intentions behind Sweeney’s behavior, a third user wrote, “Well, that’s something a Republican would say.”

Trump created Sydney Sweeney in a fucking lab and had a family in Utah raise her I stg https://t.co/VRelNlYybg — mads (@_ma_d_s) November 5, 2025

Despite such strong indications of her Republican affiliations, Sydney Sweeney has never directly addressed the matter in person. While her changed voter affiliation went viral in no time, the actress has not been seen or heard making any comment about Trump or the Republican policies, for that matter. However, the U.S. President seems to be overtly impressed with her, no matter what. Remembering his enthusiastic comment on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there. Go get ’em, Sydney!”

Later on, during a press briefing, Trump seemed to be surprised at Sydney Sweeney registering herself as a Republican voter. He had said, “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That’s what I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”