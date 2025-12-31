Elon Musk, 54, Makes ‘Creepy’ Comment About 19-Year-Old Facing Deportation — She Labels Him ‘Crazy’

Tesla founder Elon Musk is known for his innovative work. From his brief role in politics to his ambition in building an EV company, he is seen as someone focused on learning, evolving, and progress both on Earth and beyond.

Musk, who has several children from multiple partners, recently commented online regarding a post about Audrey Morris, a teenager born in Los Angeles who has lived in Denmark since the age of nine. Morris had been facing possible deportation despite having spent much of her life abroad.

“8 or above level hotness should get an exemption.” He included a crying-laughing emoji to indicate he intended the comment humorously. According to The Irish Star, 19-year-old Morris said she found the comment inappropriate and referred to the billionaire as “crazy.”

Audrey Morris said, “It would’ve been really cool if he commented something like, ‘Oh wow, look how many academic things she’s reached,’ or whatever. That would’ve been great. It could have been so helpful.”

She said she was not entirely surprised by the comment, but was surprised it came from someone as influential as Elon Musk. Since her case of immigration became nationally known, she noted that people have made several assumptions about her, including “oh, she’s blonde and she’s white.”

Elon Musk’s comment sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users accusing him of making an inappropriate remark about a young woman. “Calm down, old man,” one user commented as the news went viral. “You are such a creepy loser. Billions of dollars and still creepy,” said another. ” his next baby mamma,” a third one added.

Meanwhile, Morris has said that Denmark, particularly the city of Aarhus, is her true home and that she identifies strongly with Danish culture since she was 9 years old, despite not holding citizenship.

After months of uncertainty, Morris was granted a 10-year Danish residency permit, allowing her to remain in the country where she came with her mother, who enrolled in a doctorate programme. Despite this, she was denied citizenship, even though her American mother and 15-year-old brother were approved.

The 19-year-old was so close to being deported that she was paranoid about leaving her family and long-term partner in America. As of now, Musk’s comment about Morris being too cute to be kicked out of the country has grabbed the spotlight, but thank God he hasn’t announced any visit to Denmark, or he just might if she gets deported. (you never know),

When Donald Trump returned to office in 2025, he rolled out several executive orders, including a massive immigration crackdown. Trump launched the “largest deportation” campaign in U.S. history to detain and deport illegal immigrants and criminals.

Even though the Biden era also saw certain restrictions in immigration policies, it was not so severe, unlike the present times. The BBC reported that there is an assessed backlog of 3.6 million cases in U.S. immigration courts, and migrants often have to wait for many years with no certainty.

Reports have alleged sudden disappearances from court hearings after abrupt pick-ups from immigration centers, middle of the road, have also been allegedly reported in these immigration drives.

From large protests in Portland outside the ICE headquarters to repeated attempts to slow down the operations and stop sudden arrests and deportations, critics and commoners have tried everything. Yet, the Trump administration remains focused on its mission.