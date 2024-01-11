The world of social media has made remarkable progress over the last decade, with many algorithms in place that promote a diverse form of creativity. Whether it’s platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or X, formerly Twitter, each has been pivotal for the spike in social interaction and entrepreneurship. However, X, designed by the tech genius Elon Musk, has become one of the thresholds for expressing your thoughts on current affairs. Speaking of the Tesla owner, he recently appeared to have beef with a certain enigmatic and emanated YouTuber beloved by everyone. He also happens to be one of the wealthiest content gurus out there!

Reports by The U.S. Sun noted an alleged altercation between Musk and Jimmy Donaldson, also known as Mr. Beast. Musk appears to be slightly irked with the famous content creator after Mr. Beast was brutally honest about producing content on X, just like he’s doing so on YouTube. Previously, a user pointed out a brief statistic claiming over 80,000 creators earned decent revenue on the Tesla owner's website merely through “advertisement revenue sharing programs.”

Creator rewards will increase significantly this year https://t.co/TlQKxFci9y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Moreover, Musk echoed the users' thoughts by giving a bit of a teaser for things to come for people in the creative section. In a tweet, he wrote, “Creator rewards will increase significantly this year.” His declaration insinuates that perhaps there might be a new avenue for many wanting to generate profit via social media. However, specific details of a possible change in algorithms or even tinkering with the website to facilitate the work of more content creators and entrepreneurs remain an unconfirmed variable.

This comes after Musk butted heads with the beloved YouTuber on the aforementioned platform. On December 30, 2023, Mr. Beast took to X to share a new video [at the time], urging his fandom to take a look. As usual, he was able to generate quite a response and was quick to earn the reaction of many of his fans. An observer of the Tweet in a thread suggested: “Upload on this platform too.” Surprisingly, Musk chimed into the conversation and echoed: “Yeah.”

My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/



I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

It didn’t take long for the celebrated YouTuber to respond to Musk’s possible request or suggestion. While many may have interceded for a positive response, Mr. Beast appeared crystal clear about where he wanted to promote his content. Furthermore, he seems rather content with YouTube. Nevertheless, he respectfully declined the suggestion with logical reasoning.

Mr. Beast explained in a Tweet: “My videos cost millions to make, and even if they got a billion views on X, it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/” Furthermore, he claimed to be more than open to a trial-and-error process should things improve. He concluded his Tweet by suggesting: “I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!” In response to Musk’s newest response, Mr. Beast remains mum.

In another Tweet on X, Mr. Beast shared a snippet of a thread between him and Musk. The billionaire tech giant wrote: "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin' ya." To this, the YouTuber jokingly asked: "If you die, can I have Twitter?" Musk responded vaguely: "Ok." Well, we may be potentially looking at a new prospective owner of the platform!

