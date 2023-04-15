Johnny Depp Was Paid Millions for Saying Just 150 Words in "Edward Scissorhands"

Actor and musician Johnny Depp has established himself as a prominent figure in the Hollywood film industry through varying roles throughout his career. Be it his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise or his unforgettable performance as Willy Wonka in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Reportedly, the actor made a fortune for his performance in the Tim Burton masterpiece "Edward Scissorhands," where he only spoke 150 words, per LADbible.

Released in 1990, "Edward Scissorhands" tells the story of an artificial man, a humanoid named Edward, who has scissors for hands. The film follows his journey as he tries to navigate the world and fit in with the community he has been thrust into. With the film raking in $86 million worldwide, Depp received a substantial paycheck for his role despite having under 200 words of dialogue.

Depp portrays the titular character in the film, and his performance has been praised as one of the best of his career. However, what makes his portrayal even more impressive is the fact that he managed to convey so much emotion and depth without speaking much at all. In fact, throughout the entire film, Depp only speaks a total of 150 words. It's no surprise that Depp was paid handsomely for his work on the film. Despite the minimal dialogue, Depp's portrayal of the enigmatic and troubled character has been highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

Regarding the character's lack of speech, co-writer Caroline Thompson explained that Edward was conceived as an entity devoid of verbal expression, relying only on his eyes to convey emotions. She further commended Depp's portrayal of the challenging role, saying that he "delivered a beautiful, beautiful performance," reported LADbible.

"Edward Scissorhands" is just one example of the many notable roles that Depp has taken on throughout his career. From his portrayal of Whitey Bulger in "Black Mass" to his role as the Mad Hatter in "Alice in Wonderland," Depp has consistently demonstrated his prowess in embodying a wide range of roles and infusing them with his unique style, thereby making them his own.

In the recent past, he was in the limelight for accusations of domestic violence and abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard. It led to a great deal of public scrutiny and the trial garnered significant public and media attention. Despite this, many in the entertainment industry continued to support Depp and his work. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked with Depp on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, expressed his support for the actor and stated that he would love to work with him again in the future.

Depp is set to make his return to the big screen with his upcoming role in the French historical drama "Jeanne du Barry."