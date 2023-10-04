Anna Wintour 'Irked' by Kim Kardashian for Delaying the Victoria Beckham Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows at the Victoria Beckham fashion show in Paris when she arrived late, reportedly leaving Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour visibly annoyed. The reality star, 42, attended Beckham's Spring-Summer '24 show as a guest of honor at the former home of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. The tale of the little spat between the SKIMS founder and Wintour sparked several speculations about the reasons behind it.

An onlooker according to Page Six revealed, "Kim was super late. Anna was p**sed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived. Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests after showing the collection because she was late to other shows." Kardashian who donned a lilac gown, arrived alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and occupied a seat next to Wintour. The UK Telegraph's head of fashion, Lisa Armstrong, shed light on the Kardashians' tendency to keep everyone waiting before making their entrance.

She noted that Wintour was visibly unamused, repeatedly tapping her watch in the direction of the PRs before the show finally commenced with the arrival of the Kardashians. Armstrong later posted a video on Instagram featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Cate Blanchett arriving on time at the Stella McCartney show, taking a subtle dig at the Kardashians. In her caption, she praised these "proper celebrities" who manage to be punctual, emphasizing that her zone is "Kardashian-free."

Despite rumors of tension between Kardashian and Wintour, a source close to Wintour stated that they chatted and clarified, "Anna had to leave early for another engagement." Another fashion source denied that the show was delayed for Kardashian, asserting that the show call time was 5:30 p.m., and it started just before 6 p.m. "Kim and Kris arrived at 5:50 pm, so they were only 20 minutes late," the source explained. "The show would have started without [Kardashians], but [Beckham’s team was] not ready backstage… shows don’t usually start right at the invite time. Usually, they start 20-40 minutes after the allotted time."

