Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is reportedly being given large amounts of money to promote businesses when he is seen with Taylor Swift. According to RadarOnline's sources, a number of companies have reached out to Kelce's representatives in the hopes of striking a deal in which the football player would be paid to pose with their product while meeting Taylor Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

A source close to Kelce revealed that he has received offers from companies willing to pay him "5 or 6 figures" for promoting their products because "everybody is dying to work with Travis right now with all eyes on his romance with Taylor," who has opened up huge markets for both the NFL and Kelce thanks to Swift's massive fan base. Since Taylor has attended the last four Kansas City Chiefs games, success has seemingly followed Travis Kelce and the team. Swift made her debut appearance at a Chiefs game on September 24 to cheer for Kelce. She watched as the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears. She then gathered a few famous pals to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs routed the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift had a week off but came back to Kansas City in time to see Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Before the start of the NFL season in August, Travis recorded a podcast episode with his brother in which he made some oblique references to the singer. Jason said that his younger brother Travis had "brought back the mustache," and then he wondered whether his sibling had "found out what Taylor Swift thinks of the new facial hair." Travis responded jokingly, "We’re not going to bring up Taylor Swift in his episode, but something tells me she’s gonna like it." During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Travis discussed the ongoing speculation surrounding the two celebrities. As per reports, he "threw the ball in [Swift's] court" by saying, "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit." He further added, "We'll see what happens in the near future."

The fact that this man bought a whole new house so she could have privacy.



She made his entire net worth in popcorn buckets over the weekend and HE PAID FOR THE HOUSE.



Reminder, ladies…IF HE WANTED TO, HE WOULD. NEVER SETTLE. #TravisKelce #taylornation #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/BxNTBILJvt — Cornelia Street News Swiftie (@corneliastnews) October 19, 2023

Surprisingly, Swift attended Travis's game on September 24 at Arrowhead Stadium, only days after Travis's announcement that he had extended the invitation. The singer and Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, were seen on camera throughout the game as they watched from Travis's suite. They departed together in his convertible after the game. A few days later, Travis opened up about that time in his podcast and said, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing, and everybody was talking about her in great light."

