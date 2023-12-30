Internet Finds 'Fake' Kim Kardashian's Interaction With Paris Hilton 'Cringe' at Christmas Eve Party

In a fleeting moment at Kim Kardashian's recent Christmas Eve bash, netizens couldn't help but "cringe" at what they perceived as a "fake" and "awkward" exchange between the reality star and her longtime best friend, Paris Hilton. The criticism has been relentless, following Kardashian's every move since the event, creating a storm of commentary that refuses to settle.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian pretending to slide down pretend snow, while pretending to be laughing for pictures is so on brand for Kim 😂 pic.twitter.com/R6LnHBToUC — DineO (@Dineo_thulii) December 26, 2023

Also Read: North West Wore Dad Kanye West's Iconic Met Gala Jacket for Extravagant Christmas Party

Kardashian and Paris, whose friendship spans decades, were seen indulging in what seemed like childlike fun at the holiday party. Riding together on an inflatable flying carpet snow sled, the duo appeared to be having a great time, capturing the attention of onlookers and social media alike, as per The U.S. Sun reports. The annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party featured the duo hitting (fake!) snowy slopes in Kardashian's backyard, clad in couture gowns that screamed opulence, People reports. Paris, donning a tiara and a green, long-sleeve sequin gown, continued the sledding tradition she started in 2018. On the other hand, Kardashian opted for a light-blue floor-length vintage Mulger dress with fur accents and silk details, completing the look with an abundance of diamonds.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Nicky Hilton, Paris's sister, captured the moments of laughter as the pair sat tandem on the sled. In addition to sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of the party, she highlighted her own pink sequin mini dress and a photo of her kissing her husband, James Rothschild. Paris, celebrating her joy, recently welcomed her daughter, London Marilyn, in November. With a new addition to the family and a big brother, Phoenix, at 11 months old, this marked their first Christmas as a family of four. She expressed her excitement, saying, "We can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays, and ring in the new year."

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian pretending to be real besties for the camera 📷 😂😂😂😂I love it pic.twitter.com/d3EvoTURm7 — Alleged.com (@Yolokazi_chagi) December 26, 2023

Also Read: Here’s What Ivanka Trump Thinks of Kim Kardashian’s Extravagant Christmas Celebration

Nicky, revealing her love for holiday parties and festive attire, emphasized, "The holiday season is my favorite time to dress up because I love party dresses. I love the jewel tones, the velvets, the crystals." She added that she has "lots of" boots and tights in rotation during this time of year, making it a truly glamorous celebration. Looking forward to a "California Christmas" with her family, Nicky shared that her kids are "so excited" to head to Paris’s house for the holiday. With daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 7, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and a 17-month-old son whose name is yet to be revealed, the Rothschild family is eager to reunite with their aunt and cousins for a festive celebration.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amy Sussman

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Critics Say Daughter Chicago Stole the Show in New Family Photos: "She Ate Y’all Up"

“It's going to be really nice,” Nicky exclaimed, as she revealed her children’s love for Paris’ house, describing it as a lavish toy store with a pink Bentley, bookshelves filled with dolls, and an array of toys that make it seem like the most glamorous Barbie doll's haven. The criticism surrounding Kardashian's supposed insincerity during her interaction with Paris remains a hot topic, overshadowing the glitz and glamour of the Christmas bash.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse of 5 Year-Old Daughter Chicago Dancing in Pajamas in TikTok Video

From Kim Kardashian to JLo, 9 Astounding Christmas Decorations By Celebs in 2023