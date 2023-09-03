Insider Look at Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz’s Queiroz Honeymoon in Italy

Gwendlyn Brown, star of Sister Wives, and her new bride, Beatriz Queiroz, treated viewers to a preview of their honeymoon in Italy. Gwendlyn, 21, posted a series of Instagram photographs on Friday, August 18 with the phrase "Snuck into Italy." On Monday, August 21, she uploaded more vacation images, this time showing the pair enjoying Florence. In a July ceremony attended by numerous of the reality star's relatives, Gwendlyn and Beatriz exchanged their vows.

Mykelti Padron (formerly Brown), Gwen's sister, posted a picture of the newlyweds on Instagram on the day following the wedding. She captioned the post, "What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!!" and also used hashtags “so happy for them,” “they’re hitched” and "They kissed a girl and they liked it".

Christine, 51, uploaded a picture of herself lounging on a couch, and while Kody wasn't immediately apparent, he could be seen in the background of another shot from that evening. Meanwhile, Robyn, his remaining spouse, was glimpsed with their daughter Ariella Brown sitting on her lap in a corner of a video footage. Fans were first confused as to whether or not she really attended the wedding since Robyn was conspicuously missing from the family group picture shared online by a number of relatives. Mykelti Padron (née Brown), Gwen's sister, posted on Instagram on July 16, a day after the wedding, "CONGRATULATIONS GWEN & BEA, what a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!! #theyrehitched #theykissedagirlandtheylikedit #married2023 #sohappyforthem."

From the looks of Mykelti's images, the newlyweds' big family party was a blast. Janelle Brown and the vast majority of their children, together with Christine's fiancé David Woolley and Christine, 51, were present. Mykelti did not include Meri Brown in her Instagram image, but earlier that day, the single mom posted a cute selfie with her son Leon. None of the family images from the celebration included the 54-year-old polygamous patriarch, Robyn, 44, or their five children. Fans, however, noted that Gwen's Monday, July 17 video had a lady who looked very much like Robyn in the background. Also missing from the pictures was Gwendlyn's brother Paedon Brown, with whom she has a very tense relationship.

Gwen broke the news before the wedding that her father would not be walking her down the aisle. She said in a YouTube Q&A during April, " I was thinking of just walking myself down the aisle, but now that I’m actually thinking about it, that’s actually kind of adorable." Gwen continued by saying that she looked up to elder brother Logan Brown (whom Kody shares with ex-wife Janelle, 54) as a father figure when she was a child. She further added, "As a kid, whenever we went to dances, like father-daughter [dances], all of the girls would choose my dad and I had a tendency of choosing Logan to represent as my father cause I wanted my little special moment." Kody and Robyn attended the October 2022 wedding of Logan, age 29, and Michelle Petty, his wife, before Gwen and Bea's big day. The 18-year-old's father attended Logan's wedding and sat on the bride's side next to Robyn, two months before he publicly announced his separation from Logan's mother, Janelle.

