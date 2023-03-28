Angelina Jolie's Lunch Date with David Mayer de Rothschild: Are They More Than Friends?

Angelina Jolie, the Academy Award-winning actress and humanitarian, was recently spotted on a three-hour lunch with British billionaire and environmentalist, David Mayer de Rothschild. The two were seen leaving the celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, California, looking relaxed and happy, sparking speculations about a possible romance or business between them. The paparazzi snapped pictures of Jolie as she walked to her car, wearing a chic black dress with cutouts that showed off her midriff. Mayer de Rothschild, who is part of the Rothschild family, one of the richest families in the world, was dressed in smart casual attire, including navy blue slacks, a grey shirt, a jacket, black loafers and funky, striped socks.

Jolie and Mayer de Rothschild could have been discussing business, as both have interests in activism. Mayer de Rothschild is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, the first automobile built from the ground up and specifically available as a hybrid or electric-powered car, as per Page Six. He also wants to "warn and inform people about global warming," according to his Instagram bio. Meanwhile, Jolie worked with refugees for 20 years as a special envoy to the United Nations, and she left her post in December 2022, stating that she would "continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people," according to the UNHCR.

However, it's also possible that Jolie and Mayer de Rothschild were simply enjoying each other's company. Jolie has not been in a serious relationship publicly since her split from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt in 2016. The two were declared legally single in 2019, but have been unable to finalize all the details of their divorce due to pending custody and asset issues. Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

In 2021, Jolie was spotted out on multiple dinner dates with the Weeknd in Los Angeles, but the duo never confirmed a romance, and they have not been seen together recently. Jolie then sparked dating rumors with Paul Mescal earlier this year when they were seen on a coffee date in January, but they, too, did not hang out again recently.

The news of Jolie's lunch date with Mayer de Rothschild has sparked interest among fans and netizens, who are speculating about the nature of their relationship. Some fans have expressed excitement at the possibility of a new romance for Jolie, while others are curious about Mayer de Rothschild's background and interests.

David Mayer de Rothschild is the son of Sir Evelyn de Rothschild and Victoria Lou Schott, and he was born in 1978. He is a British adventurer, environmentalist, and author, and he has written several books on environmental issues, including The Live Earth Global Warming Survival Handbook.