Donald Trump Claims the Civil War Could Have Been 'Negotiated': "To Be Honest..."

Former President Donald Trump has actively claimed the spotlight over the last few weeks. Trump was among the many high-profile names revealed in the Jeffrey Epstein documents that have stirred up quite a buzz for him. The former president is amid his ongoing campaign for the upcoming presidential elections and is strongly focused on taking office once more. Trump recently addressed a gathering in Iowa on Friday for his campaign and turned heads after commenting on the Civil War.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

The Civil War was a pivotal part of American history and remains one of the most studied wars for history enthusiasts. As per Business Insider reports, the president seemed to have different thoughts on the matter entirely. While speaking to the gathering, he remarked, “The Civil War was so fascinating, so horrible, but so fascinating.”

He continued to discuss the different nuances and recounted a few instances from the time. He claimed to have always been “attracted” to looking back in time. He said, So many mistakes were made.” Trump went on to explain his point of view, adding, “See, there was something I think could have been negotiated, to be honest with you.” Then, Trump briefly emphasized the many lives that were unfortunately lost during that time.

Speaking of Abraham Lincoln🙄 pic.twitter.com/A3PII9Z2f1 — Brandi Wright 🇺🇸 (@BrandiUWright) January 6, 2024

Furthermore, he labeled the war “vicious” given the aftermath of it and added the late former President Abraham Lincoln’s name to the mix. Trump claims to strongly believe that Lincoln could’ve perhaps done more on his part. He said, “Abraham Lincoln, of course; if he negotiated it, you probably wouldn’t even know who Abraham Lincoln was.” Trump insinuates that Lincoln would’ve merely been a footnote in the pages of history.

President Donald Trump In Iowa: "All throughout the world we're an embarrassment as a country" pic.twitter.com/myrlITfX9Z — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) January 6, 2024

The twice-impeached former President said, “He would’ve been President, but he would’ve been President, and he would have been—he wouldn’t have been The Abraham Lincoln.” Although Trump offered no further clarification of his remarks, his keen supporters appeared to have taken a positive spin on them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

Lately, comments and references to the Civil War have grown increasingly common, with several GOP members remarking on it in their respective speeches. While there isn’t exactly an explanation for bringing up situations from the past, Trump has continued to cement his other claims using this example. For instance, at an entirely different ordeal in Iowa, Trump slammed his contender, Nikki Haley, using the example from Civil War times.

TRUMP: Nikki Haley will "sell you out just like she sold me out," former President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Newton, Iowa. MORE: https://t.co/vZdi71zg3W pic.twitter.com/ewRCz7l2gY — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 8, 2024

He strongly slammed the former Southern Carolina governor for specifically mentioning “slavery” when she was talking about it. Trump stated while reflecting on Haley’s thoughts: “Of course, the Civil War was about slavery.” Likewise, there have been many other candidates besides Trump who’ve been referred to frequently in their speeches and discussions. Whether or not there’s a deeper meaning to it is yet to be explained by Trump.

