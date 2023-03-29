What is Hailey Bieber's Net Worth? Here's How Her High Profile Marriage to Justin Bieber Increased Her Assets Over 10 times

Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, is a well-known model and social media influencer. Born in Arizona in 1996, Hailey began her modeling career at a young age and quickly gained a reputation as one of the industry's rising stars. Today, she is a household name, with a net worth estimated at over $20 million.

Hailey was in the news recently for a rumored tiff involving her, Kylie Jenner, and her husband's ex, Selena Gomez. There were claims that Hailey Bieber has been throwing shade at Gomez for many years and that more recently, she and Jenner posted pictures of their eyebrows, which fans believed was an attempt at ridiculing Selena. These speculations of a rift have been floating around since even before Hailey married Bieber. The model's husband is estimated to have a net worth of over $300 million, while his ex, Selena Gomez is believed to have a net worth of $95 million according to Style Caster.

Hailey's marriage to pop superstar, Justin Bieber in 2018 catapulted her into the international spotlight and had a significant impact on her net worth. Before her marriage, Hailey had already achieved a considerable level of success in her modeling career. She had worked with major brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Guess and had walked the runway for some of the world's most prestigious fashion shows.

However, it was her high-profile relationship and subsequent marriage to Justin Bieber that really put her on the map. The couple first met when they were teenagers, and they quickly became close friends. It wasn't until many years later that they reconnected and began dating. In July 2018, Justin proposed to Hailey while they were on vacation in the Bahamas. The wedding was a surprise to many of their fans, who had not been aware of the couple's plans to get married.

The media attention surrounding Hailey and Justin's relationship and wedding was immense, and it helped to further elevate Hailey's profile in the public eye. Her social media following grew exponentially. According to reports, Hailey's net worth increased by over 10 times following her marriage to Justin, as per The Things.

In addition to her modeling work, Hailey is also known for her social media presence. She has over 49 million followers on Instagram and is considered one of the most influential celebrities on the platform. She frequently posts photos and updates about her life, including her fashion and beauty choices, her travels, and her marriage to Justin.

Hailey's social media presence has also helped to increase her net worth, as she can command high fees for sponsored posts and endorsements. She has worked with a wide range of brands and has also launched her own makeup line, Rhode Skin (which is named after her middle name, Rhode), in 2022 as a clean, affordable skincare line with its first products all under $30.

“My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that’s accessible to everyone," Hailey wrote on Rhode Skin’s About page. "Rhode is dedicated to making products based on science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare. I hope these will become your go-to essentials that can live in your bathroom, be your favorite travel companion, improve your skin over time, and keep your skin happy and hydrated."