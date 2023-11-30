The legal team representing Donald Trump is getting ready to defend the former president in court on a war footing. In preparation for his impending criminal trial, the defense team has sorted through a mountain of secret Justice Department records to demonstrate that he had good reason to be skeptical of the 2020 election outcome. As reported by The NY Times, the Republican leader's lawyers have submitted more than 59 demands in 70 pages to the court; additionally, they have requested that Judge Chutkan order any internal government documents that contradict the widely held belief that the election was conducted fairly to be provided to them by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the criminal proceedings against Trump.

As per CNN reports, numerous inquiries have yielded no proof of extensive voting fraud in the 2020 election, and prosecutors assert that Trump was aware of his loss while openly defying acceptance. “President Trump is entitled to all information supporting his position that his concerns regarding fraud during the 2020 election—rather than ‘knowingly false’ or criminal—were plausible and maintained in good faith,” Trump’s legal team stated in the proposed court papers. “To prop up the Biden Administration’s preferred political advocacy regarding the 2020 election, the indictment endorses the alleged views of ‘Senior White House Attorneys,’ ‘senior leaders of the Justice Department,’ ‘the Intelligence Community,’ the ‘Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.’”

His defense team has expressly requested dozens of different sorts of information from several federal agencies, like as the Justice Department, National Archives, Defense Department, and intelligence community, regarding investigations into election interference and other contacts relevant to 2020. In addition to other classified material, Trump's bid for information targets cybersecurity reports on the 2016 and 2020 elections as well as protected areas of the secret intelligence community. If the judge grants him access to those documents, Trump's attempts to postpone his trial may be aided by the requirement for additional protocols to handle sensitive material.

The 2024 presidential hopeful is also looking into any international foul play that toppled his chances in 2020. “Evidence of covert foreign disinformation campaigns relating to the 2020 election supports the defense argument that President Trump and others acted in good faith even if certain reports were ultimately determined to be inaccurate,” his lawyers wrote in the court filings. Any information on "coordination" between the Justice Department and the Biden administration, or President Joe Biden's family, has also been sought by the lawyers. Trump's lawyers have stated, “cannot blame President Trump for public discord and distrust of the 2020 election results while refusing to turn over evidence that foreign actors stoked the very same flames that the Office identifies as inculpatory in the indictment.” In his plea, Trump pleaded innocence. March 2024 will mark the beginning of the federal trial.

