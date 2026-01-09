Donald Trump Admits He’s Overweight as Health Secretary Talks About “Clean Eating” — Netizens Mock the ‘Peak Hypocrisy’

President Donald Trump’s health has been a topic of tabloid discussion ever since he began his second term. From an undisclosed MRI scan to a venous insufficiency diagnosis after July 2025, reports have also focused on a photograph showing unusual swelling around his ankles and blue bruises on his hands. Trump reportedly attempted to cover the bruising with concealer while diverting media attention during high-profile interviews. In addition, there have been recurring rumors about him allegedly developing dementia. Altogether, the speculation shows no sign of ending.

Trump has pointed to his “perfect” cognitive test scores in response, referencing past exams using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a screening tool for signs of dementia (as stated on the record). He has claimed to have scored 30 out of 30 on the test.

In addition, during his first comprehensive physical examination at Walter Reed Medical Center in early 2025, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed that Trump was in excellent health and credited his active lifestyle for his condition.

According to Tyla, Trump’s most recent assessment in late 2025 recorded his height as 6-foot-3 and his weight as 227 pounds, placing him in the overweight category. His blood pressure was 128/74. Additional details included a scar on his right ear from a 2023 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The 79-year-old, who usually avoids questions about his health and weight, appeared to address the issue publicly for the first time in months. This occurred during a mid-2026 obesity briefing attended by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., where Trump’s weight unexpectedly became a central topic of discussion.

“Eat real food,” Kennedy said at a White House press conference while outlining new dietary guidelines that prioritize protein and healthy fats while limiting sugar and processed foods. Kennedy said he eats fruits, vegetables, and cheese, while whole grains and other items are now considered less important and placed at the bottom of the food pyramid.

RFK Jr. said Trump ordered a review of what he described as outdated nutrition advice. Social media users quickly questioned the move, noting the contrast between Trump’s personal health challenges and his administration’s public health messaging.

Social media users also poked fun at the moment, sharing old photos of Trump eating McDonald’s and joking about his long-standing diet habits. One user commented, “Trump has been obese for decades himself.”

Another comment read, “Trump the Obese has ordered obesity to end.” A third added, “Hopefully, RFK Jr. has some weight-loss tips. In fact, I hope our President is taking all of his medical advice from Bobby.”

One user shared a photo of Trump, Kennedy, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr. eating McDonald’s aboard Air Force One, accompanied by a caption referencing their fast-food choices. “This you bro?” the user wrote.

As per USA Today, at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., Trump joked in November that he was “the first former McDonald’s fry cook to become president of the United States.”

He reportedly claimed that during a 2024 campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, he staged a visit by wearing a yellow apron and briefly working the fry station and drive-through window. At that 2024 event, Trump joked, “I always wanted to work at McDonald’s. I never did.”

According to TIME, during the 2024 campaign season, Trump helped staff at the Feasterville-Trevose outlet by dunking fresh fries into oil, sprinkling salt, and packing them to serve. Footage from the 2024 event went viral. Trump has also stated that he loves the Big Mac and Diet Coke from the globally recognized fast-food chain.