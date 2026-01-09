Insiders Reveal Melania Trump’s Calculated Move Against Ivanka Ahead of Documentary Release

Melania Trump has reportedly barred Ivanka Trump from making an appearance in her Amazon documentary. The first lady ensured she is the central focus of her documentary, which is set to release on January 30.

The tension between the first lady and the first daughter has always existed. Over the years, the two have reportedly feuded over power dynamics. particularly when Ivanka took on an expanded role in the White House during Donald Trump’s first term.

She soon realized she was not welcome and took a step back during Trump’s second term. Now that Melania is about to release her documentary, Ivanka will not be seen at all in it. The two don’t seem to get along and are only cordial publicly due to their roles within the Trump family.

Call it a hunch, but I don’t think Melania likes Ivanka very much. On that, we can agree. #BeBesthttps://t.co/bqIN6ytR3m — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 28, 2020

According to Melania Trump’s 2020 biography, the author hinted at issues between the two. Mary Jordan revealed that Melania called Ivanka “The Princess.” On the other hand, Ivanka called Melania “The portrait.” These brutal nicknames have resurfaced amid renewed attention on the reportedly strained relationship between the two.

In the past, Melania has been suspected of taking indirect jabs at Ivanka. One of her most popular and controversial outfits with a jacket that read, “I really don’t care. Do U?’ was widely interpreted as a possible dig at Ivanka.

Furthermore, when Melania had to stay back in New York while Barron was in school, Ivanka took it upon herself to take up the White House in her absence. She reportedly wanted to rename the first lady’s office to the first family office.

After so many years of seeing herself interpreted through the press, memes, and other people’s opinions, #MelaniaTrump wanted to reclaim her own identity with this great documentary.

Who better than her? 🥰#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump #FirstLady #FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/3QAFWwBcZB — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) December 28, 2025

Another book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, written by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, further added to their family drama. She wrote that Ivanka took the role of first lady, taking part in press releases even when she was officially not required to do so.

The sources have revealed that Melania barred her step-daughter from appearing in her documentary. A source on Rob Shuter’s Substack stated, “There’s real tension, and Melania made it clear she didn’t want Ivanka anywhere near this film. There’s zero love lost.”

The source further added, “Ivanka’s absence is intentional.” Looks like Ivanka will have to star in her own documentary and spill the tea on her stepmother.