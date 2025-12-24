Ivanka Trump Excluded From Melania Documentary Amid Reports of Possible Rift — “There’s Real Tension”

The years-long feud between Ivanka and Melania Trump is back in the spotlight. As the First Lady gears up to offer an insight into her life with an Amazon MGM documentary film, she has reportedly ensured that her stepdaughter does not become a part of its narrative.

According to sources quoted by Substack, Ivanka is not going to be seen in the upcoming film, titled Melania. Her absence is purely intentional, as her stepmother did not want her involvement in the ambitious project.

The source said, “Melania and Ivanka do not get along — not at all. There’s real tension, and Melania made it clear she didn’t want Ivanka anywhere near this film.”

Another insider revealed, “There’s zero love lost. Ivanka’s absence is intentional. This is Melania’s world, and she wanted it that way.”

Melania Trump 'made it clear' Ivanka wasn't allowed 'anywhere near' Amazon doc

The much-talked-about documentary film will chronicle Melania’s life during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration as the US President.

The film’s trailer has already grabbed eyeballs as it promises to showcase the personal life of FLOTUS, which has mostly remained a mystery.

Reports of tensions between Melania and Ivanka have floated for years. Ivanka, the eldest daughter of Trump with his first wife, Ivana Trump, has reportedly always viewed the First Lady as an opportunist.

Things allegedly took a turn for the worse during the first year of Trump’s presidency in 2017. While Melania decided to stay in New York with her son Barron to let him finish his schooling at the time, Ivanka reportedly tried to take over the First Lady’s East Wing office in the White House.

Ivanka wanted to reshape the office into a workspace for the whole family, but Melania is said to have blocked the plan. When Ivanka later took on the advisor role in the West Wing, Melania apparently did not find it very appropriate.

In 2018, Melania appeared wearing a jacket with the message, “I really don’t care. Do U?’ which many thought was a jibe at her step-daughter.

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026.

More recently, in September 2025, Ivanka made news by skipping the state dinner with the royal family. The fact that her half-sister Tiffany Trump attended the event made people speculate that Ivanka was barred from the occasion by FLOTUS.

Hence, it is not surprising that the First Lady has chosen not to include Ivanka in her film. There is another Trump family member who will have limited screentime in the documentary, albeit for a different reason.

According to sources, Barron will only be seen in a few shots as Melania is concerned about her son’s media exposure. The source said, “He shows up for just a few fleeting moments. Melania is fiercely protective of him — she won’t let him speak freely or be put in any even slightly awkward situation.”

Melania will hit the cinemas on January 30, 2026. The film has already sparked a controversy as its director and producer, Brett Ratner, was previously accused of s– assault by multiple women. The allegations stalled his career, and he is eyeing a comeback with the upcoming documentary.