‘Die-Hard’ Trump Supporter Joins Anti-ICE Protest: “They’re Hurting People”

Minneapolis has declared a “No ICE Zone” in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good’s death. The death of the mother of three has left the Minnesota community reeling. There has also been an increase in protests in efforts to keep out ICE officials.

A journalist called Georgia Fort shared the efforts Minneapolis locals have taken to turn Good’s shooting place into a “No ICE Zone.” The journalist shared a carousel of images from the grim scene with makeshift barricades erected by the locals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Fort (@bygeorgiafort)

According to Fox News, protesters have used whatever they can find to use as a barricade. Some of the materials include traffic cones, shipping pellets, scooters, wooden boards, trash cans, electric scooters, and tires.

Protesters have completely shut off the 3300 block on Portland Avenue, where Good was shot. One of the barricades read, “Protect the living and honor the dead – Renee Good.” Another one offered condolences for the deceased victim and read, “Rest in Peace, Renee Good.” Per the journalist, the protesters are calling for the arrest of Good’s shooter and will reportedly “hold the line” until he is charged and arrested.

The entire city appears to be on edge, with businesses temporarily shut down and schools closed for safety concerns. Just the day after Good was shot, some protesters had headed to the federal Whipple Building in Minnesota, demanding justice for the 37-year-old.

JUST IN: Protests in Minneapolis are growing. Thousands are gathering to mourn Renee Good. I stand with the people #JusticeForGood 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nUiMfRkYzf — Jvnior (@Jvnior) January 8, 2026

Fox 13 shared a statement from one of the protesters gathered outside the building. The protester claimed, “ICE has been terrorizing our immigrant neighbors and has now horrifyingly murdered a community member in cold blood.”

In light of growing protests and unrest within the Minneapolis community, Governor Tim Walz has given the Minnesota National Guard a green light to support local authorities to “keep the peace.” In a statement, Walz said, “They remain ready in the event they are needed to help keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations.”

In the aftermath of Good’s shooting, several Donald Trump supporters have also joined in the protests against ICE. Speaking to MS Now’s Alex Tabet, Cassius Pryce justified joining the protests. The “die-hard” Trump supporter called ICE officials “tyrants” and slammed them for their allegedly “inhumane” acts, referring to what happened to Good.

Patriot shows up at anti ICE in Minnesota and calls for reinforcements. Things are ramping up! WWG1WGA!pic.twitter.com/VeAQ4zC4Mf — ⚔️ Love Me When I’m Gone ⚔️ (@TSH3_) January 8, 2026

Pryce said, “They’re hurting people. And they’re killing people, and it needs to stop…” Pryce also shared his “disappointment” at Trump for supporting ICE after Good’s death. The protester also slammed the Trump administration and Vice President JD Vance for their alleged attempts to “cover up” the truth.

Pryce claimed, “I think they’re doing a lot of cover-ups and it’s not okay.” The protester reportedly voted for the POTUS three times in a row before joining the protests. Whether or not he’d offer his support in the future remains to be seen.

Good was reportedly shot by ICE official Jonathan Ross after she allegedly tried to run him over in her Honda SUV. Videos captured from multiple angles show Good attempting to drive away from the ICE official who tried to force Good to step out of her car. When she refused, the official shot the mother of three.