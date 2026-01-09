“Highly Offensive” — Kennedy Center PR Chief Fumes as Grammy-Nominated Artist Cancels Show After Trump’s Renaming

Kennedy Center PR Chief, Roma Daravi, recently criticized Latin singer Sonia De Los Santos for canceling her upcoming performance on February 7, 2026, amidst Donald Trump’s renaming of the landmark building.

Several artists have been canceling their performances at the Kennedy Center after the US President renamed the iconic property to “Kennedy Trump Center.”

Sonia De Los Santos took to Instagram to share her decision to cancel the performance. “As an artist, I treasure the freedom to create and share my music, and for many years I have used this privilege to uplift the stories of immigrants in this country,” she wrote.

The singer cited the “current climate” of the venue as the reason for the cancellation, saying, “I do not feel that the current climate at this beloved venue represents a welcoming space for myself, my band, or our audience.”

The Latin Grammy award nominee further explained, “As a woman of color and a Mexican-American immigrant, I believe this decision is an important example for younger generations.”

In reference to her post, Daravi told AP, “Refusing to engage with an institution open to everyone is, in fact, a step towards discrimination.” She added that the country was built on legal immigrants, and the singer’s statement is highly offensive.

Meanwhile, there was an outpour of supporting comments on De Los Santos’ post. One user commented, “You are not only an example and inspiration to children, but also very consistent. Hope to see you play around here soon.”

Another appreciated her, saying, “I’ve always admired your integrity and strength. Proud of you for standing by your values.” A third user said, “Way to go, Sonia! We are with you. Thank you for your courage and authenticity in this situation.”

The reality of those cancelling their shows: “These partisan performers are the megaphone minority. There are many artists who would love to perform and they won’t discriminate or exclude patrons of different backgrounds and beliefs.” Read more from @FoxNews on the @kencen… — Roma Daravi (@romadaravi) January 8, 2026

Daravi’s sentiments on the issue are similar to the president and director of the center, Richard Grenell, who wanted to sue artists for canceling their performances. He even called these artists a part of the “woke mob.”

Other artists who canceled their performances at the venue after Trump renamed the center without Congressional approval include Béla Fleck, Kristy Lee, Stephen Schwartz and Billy Harper. Oscar-winning and Wicked composer Schwartz said the venue no longer represents an apolitical place for artists.

These artists are not scared of taking a stand, even vowing to never set foot in the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Performing Arts.” Apart from celebrities canceling their performances, the ticket sales have also gone down, heavily impacting the center’s profits.