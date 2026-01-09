Trump Bashed for ‘Celebrating Economic Troubles’ in Democrat-Led States; Stunned Netizens Say, “We Are No Longer the United States”

President Donald Trump is back with another controversial update on Truth Social, which has received a series of mixed reactions, with critics slamming his tone-deaf comments about the country’s shortcomings.

On January 6, he posted a series of key takeaways for the month, which included points like states that were under Republican control had allegedly seen 11x more jobs created.

Trump claimed residential construction jobs are slightly down in 2025. He said MAGA-led states saw job growth, while Democrat-led states lost manufacturing jobs. He stated private sector wages will rise $2,700 for full-time workers in January, and manufacturing wages will increase by $3,000.

His post was reshared on X (formerly Twitter) by Patriot Traits, where users had a range of strong reactions. One user wrote, “We are no longer the UNITED STATES.” Another commented, “He’s also not being honest.”

Trump celebrating economic troubles in states he did not win pic.twitter.com/L6vufZxs1F — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 9, 2026

Another user added, “Horrible that he fails to realize he’s the president of the entire country,” pointing out his perceived bias.

According to Komo News, in a previous White House address, Donald Trump vowed to lower costs for Americans struggling with inflation, while attributing the nation’s economic challenges to former President Joe Biden.

Trump said his administration has made progress reversing price increases he claims happened under the Biden administration, and further relief was on its way.

His administration justified the April 2025 tariff announcements as a way to boost domestic manufacturing and job creation. Republicans believe tax cuts and bigger refunds will boost consumer spending.

Economists caution that Trump’s policies could contribute to inflation and slower job growth. Despite this, Trump attributes recent problems like expiring ACA subsidies and a government shutdown to Democrats.

He criticised the ACA as unaffordable and accused Democrats of driving up insurance premiums, though he offered few details about a replacement plan.

We are no longer the UNITED STATES — Josh Allen is my MVP! (@jasonba26770989) January 9, 2026

Turning to housing, Trump promised aggressive reform plans, blaming rising prices on illegal immigration and promising major, soon-to-be-announced proposals. He also repeated criticisms of Democrats over health care costs and expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The president spotlighted efforts to lower drug, energy, and vehicle costs, announcing bonus checks for troops sourced from tariff proceeds, further linking his actions to economic improvement.

The government shutdown, which started on October 1, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), occurred after essential national security and public safety services faced disruptions after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill.

Republicans say Democrats caused the shutdown because of a long list of demands, including “free healthcare for illegal aliens.”

According to The New York Times, this claim was misleading. Trump’s relationship with opposition parties has ranged from adversarial to, at times, neutral out of necessity.

The previous shutdown, which lasted 35 days, occurred during the 2018-2019 period under Trump’s first administration. In contrast, the recent 2025 shutdown ended in November of that year.

“I blame the Democrats… It’s their fault,” says @POTUS on his message to Americans affected by the Democrat Shutdown. “My message is call your local representative — congressman or senator — and tell them to get on the ball. The Democrats have caused this problem.” pic.twitter.com/GwFtF16suu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025

In a surprise announcement made late last year, Donald Trump said active-duty troops would receive $1,776 “warrior dividend” bonus checks for Christmas, funded by tariff revenue. He noted, “The checks are already on the way.”

Amid the uncertainty, Jenique Jones, a credit specialist from Bethlehem and a longtime Trump supporter, told CNN’s John King that Trump has not kept his promises, and she feels let down.

Back in November, the MAGA supporter said, “We changed presidents at the beginning of the year, and the guy who moved into the White House said that he was going to fix it,” King said. “Has he fixed it? Absolutely not,” Jones responded. “I’m definitely waiting for him to fix it.”

CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, recently stated that Latinos—a major voting group that supported Donald Trump in the elections and contributed to his win are also unhappy with his current decisions.