Donald Trump Openly Admits Not Taking Congressional Approval Before Striking Iran

Donald Trump has made conflicting statements about the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. He said people do not want him to call it a war, while Democrats have described it as one. As a result, he referred to it as a “conflict.” Another statement in which he avoided labeling it a war sparked outrage.

He later suggested that avoiding the term “war” was tied to congressional approval requirements. He clarified his reasoning during the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising event.

Trump said,

“I won’t use the word ‘war’ because they say if you use the word ‘war,’ that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word ‘war’ because you’re supposed to get approval. So I’ll use the term ‘military operation,’ which is really what it is. It’s a military decimation.”

TRUMP: “I call it a ‘military operation’. I’m told not to call it a war bc you’re supposed to have congressional approval to go to war.” Trump admits he illegally went to war without congressional approval. pic.twitter.com/cR6nZrK8zY — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 26, 2026

He further said, “They don’t like the good publicity. They don’t like to see us succeed. They want to see our country fail.” He added, “We are having tremendous success in this military operation.” Many critics have accused him of using the term “military operation” to sidestep approval requirements. Trump has said the action was taken in self-defense to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities, and he has continued to threaten strikes on Iranian power infrastructure.

Critics argue that the reported Feb. 28 strike on Iran occurred without congressional approval, raising legal concerns. Trump has also used the term “war” in other contexts, including when he said, “We have won the war.”

The apparent inconsistency has fueled backlash.

🇺🇸 🇮🇷 Trump admits he won’t call Iran a “war” because “you are supposed to get approval” from Congress: “I will use the word military operation.”pic.twitter.com/wFDfJhLrcs https://t.co/vzLuUkLAod — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 26, 2026

The clip quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions across social media.

One X user wrote, “The lack of support this guy is going to have when he’s indicted again will be staggering.”

Another user added, “What are all his advisers and his warmongers up to? Honestly, the Iranians hit the nail on the head when they said the people they were dealing with lacked the brainpower to understand the agreement.”

A third user commented, “Trump is either very misinformed by his intelligence staff, or he is covering up a colossal failure.”