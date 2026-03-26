Politics

Donald Trump Openly Admits Not Taking Congressional Approval Before Striking Iran

Published on: March 26, 2026 at 10:51 AM ET

He justified it by calling the attack on Iran a “military operation.”

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump did not take congressional approval before attacking Iran
Donald Trump clarifies that he did not take congressional approval before unleashing an attack on Iran. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Gage Skidmore)

Donald Trump has made conflicting statements about the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. He said people do not want him to call it a war, while Democrats have described it as one. As a result, he referred to it as a “conflict.” Another statement in which he avoided labeling it a war sparked outrage.

He later suggested that avoiding the term “war” was tied to congressional approval requirements. He clarified his reasoning during the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual fundraising event. 

Trump said,

“I won’t use the word ‘war’ because they say if you use the word ‘war,’ that’s maybe not a good thing to do. They don’t like the word ‘war’ because you’re supposed to get approval. So I’ll use the term ‘military operation,’ which is really what it is. It’s a military decimation.”

He further said, “They don’t like the good publicity. They don’t like to see us succeed. They want to see our country fail.” He added, “We are having tremendous success in this military operation.” Many critics have accused him of using the term “military operation” to sidestep approval requirements. Trump has said the action was taken in self-defense to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities, and he has continued to threaten strikes on Iranian power infrastructure. 

Critics argue that the reported Feb. 28 strike on Iran occurred without congressional approval, raising legal concerns. Trump has also used the term “war” in other contexts, including when he said, “We have won the war.”

The apparent inconsistency has fueled backlash.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting strong reactions across social media. 

One X user wrote, “The lack of support this guy is going to have when he’s indicted again will be staggering.”

Another user added, “What are all his advisers and his warmongers up to? Honestly, the Iranians hit the nail on the head when they said the people they were dealing with lacked the brainpower to understand the agreement.”

A third user commented, “Trump is either very misinformed by his intelligence staff, or he is covering up a colossal failure.”

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