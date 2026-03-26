“They Sicken Me”: Trump Blasts His Own Supreme Court Picks

Donald Trump lamented the Supreme Court justices during an hour-long speech on Wednesday night, criticizing a recent ruling on tariffs. His remarks came at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner, where he spent several minutes discussing the court’s decision requiring his administration to refund billions in tariffs collected from American importers.

“I got a decision on tariffs that’s going to cost our country hundreds of billions, potentially, in refunds,” Trump said. He added that the court declined to include language that would have allowed the government to retain previously collected funds.

Trump: We got rogue judges that are criminals. They are criminals. The decisions that they hand down and hurt our country. And I can tell you something, I’ve gone through it. I got a decision on tariffs that’s going to cost our country hundreds of billions, potentially, of… pic.twitter.com/iwlItxWLe7 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

“[It’s] going to cost us hundreds of billions of dollars. So sad to see,” the president said at the dinner, held at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station. He briefly shifted topics before returning to his criticism of the court.

“Courts — bad courts in this country — are costing us a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said. “And the Supreme Court of the United States costs our country hundreds of billions of dollars. All they needed was a sentence, and they couldn’t care less.”

He also criticized two justices he appointed. “And not that it matters — it doesn’t matter at all — but two of the people who voted for that, I appointed, and they sicken me,” Trump said.

“They sicken me because they’re bad for our country.”

He was referring to Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Both were appointed during Trump’s first term and joined the court’s liberal justices in the 6-3 decision. In its ruling, the court found that the president had exceeded his authority in attempting to impose sweeping tariffs on multiple countries.

BREAKING: Donald Trump blasted Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett for voting against him in the tariffs case “They sicken me. They sicken me because they are bad for our country.” Totally deranged

pic.twitter.com/xF6zCJQCwB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2026

The court ruled that a 1977 law limits the president’s ability to impose such tariffs. In the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the president must demonstrate clear congressional authorization for actions of such scope.

“The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope,” Roberts wrote. “In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

Following the ruling, Trump told reporters the decision was “deeply disappointing” and said he was “ashamed of certain members of the court.” He also described the justices as “a disgrace to our nation” and “disloyal to the Constitution.”