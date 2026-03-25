Trump Contradicts Himself Minutes Apart on Iran “War” Claims

Donald Trump making conflicting and controversial statements is not new. This time, his remarks focused on the “conflict” with Iran. He was answering questions in the Oval Office. After saying the U.S. had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities, the president spoke about the use of the word “war.”

He said, “Pete [Hegseth], do you want to give a three-minute statement on how we’re doing in this, as I call it, military operation?”

The 79-year-old continued, “People don’t like me using the word war, so I won’t. But the Democrats call it a war. How about a little statement? I think he’s done a very good job.” He later added, “We have won the war,” contradicting his earlier statement.

Donald Trump has always spoken in a loose, rhetorical way… he often contradicts himself within minutes. That’s not new, and it doesn’t automatically equal dementia.

It’s more fair to call it inconsistency or political framing than to diagnose from the outside. If the concern is… https://t.co/8Igqf5WB57 — LUCIA (@Lucia_uiu) March 25, 2026

Trump has often spoken in a rhetorical style and has, at times, contradicted himself in public remarks. Observers have characterized this as inconsistency or political framing rather than offering medical diagnoses.

Earlier in the interview, Trump said,

“You’re talking about saving millions of lives. If Iran had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it. And if I hadn’t ended the Iran nuclear deal during my first administration, they would have had a nuclear weapon three or four years ago.”

Before the attack, Trump claimed Iran was developing nuclear weapons that could be used against the United States.

He defended the strike, saying, “No, no, we obliterated it — just obliterated their nuclear potential. If we had not acted, they would have had a nuclear weapon within weeks, and they would have used it.”

Trump, minutes apart: “I don’t call it war. The Democrats call it war.” Also Trump: “We have won the war.” Senile?

Dementia?

Pathological liar?

Or all of the above? pic.twitter.com/LkKsskMGLG — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 25, 2026

Social media users reacted to Trump’s conflicting statements. One X user wrote, “This is what collapse looks like when it puts on a suit, straightens a tie and still thinks the room can’t see it. One minute, he hides from the word ‘war.’ The next minute, he claims it like a trophy. Not confusion. Not a slip — a man so addicted to applause that he’ll contradict himself.”

Trump had also faced criticism earlier over a spelling error.

Another user wrote, “Liar. Whether senile or not, he’s always been a liar and is worse than ever now.” A third user added, “That isn’t a logical explanation or even a worthy excuse for the vile, rude language he uses.” Another user described him as “delusional.”