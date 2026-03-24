‘He Can’t Even Spell!’ — Donald Trump Makes a Fool of Himself with Typo-Filled Iran Announcement

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on Monday to make a public announcement regarding where the U.S. stands in the ongoing conflict with Iran. He stated that the two countries have communicated successfully, and he has instructed the Pentagon to postpone strikes on Iran. However, the all-caps post is laden with grammatical errors, and he butchered the spellings of basic English words, becoming a laughing stock among netizens.

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Donald Trump made a grammatical mistake when he began the post with “I am please to report.” He proceeded to write, “Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, witch will continue throughout the week,” misspelling the word “which.”

Previously, the president had issued Iran an open threat. If Tehran didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz, an important oil shipping route on its southern coast, within 48 hours, the U.S. would “obliterate” the country’s “various power plants starting with the biggest one first!”

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Iran responded early Sunday that any attack on its energy facilities would trigger counterattacks on U.S. and Israeli energy and infrastructure, information technology, and desalination facilities.

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Donald Trump wrote in his Truth Social post, “I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

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The original post was deleted soon after, and his team made a prompt switcheroo, this time without any grammatical mistakes or spelling errors. However, it appears the State Department and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s X handles were not in the loop and uploaded the original post, riddled with typos.

BREAKING: The speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, has rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he has been negotiating with the U.S. Live updates: https://t.co/w7VPBsQhFN 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/MCLjmozdz7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 23, 2026

​The posts created buzz among social media users who poked fun at Donald Trump’s silly typos. One user wrote, “‘Witch’ . He can’t even spell!” Another user pointed out, “Trump was typing in ALL CAPS, meaning autocorrect was off. He genuinely thought this was the correct form of ‘Which.’”

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Some netizens expressed serious doubt that he will postpone the attacks on Iran. One X user commented, “The last time you had productive talks with Iran, you attacked them in the middle of the talks. And your first target was a girls’ school, murdering 170 little girls. I’ll reserve judgment, thanks all the same, Rubio.”

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Another netizen chimed in, saying, “Why don’t you just give us the name of the Iranian official you are negotiating with? Surely at least we can know that.”

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A third user lauded the announcement, saying, “Ending our involvement in Iran is a must. So far, 13 Americans have died, and that’s 13 too many. I’m excited to see what kind of deal is being struck, hopefully one that is not only a win for the United States, but one that opens up the people of Iran to a bright future.”