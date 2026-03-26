White House’s Deleted Video Sparks Conspiracy Theories Online: “It’s Launching Soon, Right?”

The internet is abuzz with conspiracy theories after the White House recently deleted a video on Wednesday night. Clearly, it doesn’t seem like it was supposed to go up because of the type of content. Many netizens are arguing over whether or not it was real or if their account was probably hacked.

The video appeared to be a snippet from an alleged meeting. From the looks of it, the person recording had the camera on and accidentally recorded a tiny fragment of the meeting. The woman wearing chrome shoes was heard asking, “It’s launching soon, right?”

To which an unidentified voice responded, “Yes.” The video immediately cut off because it appears that the person recording realized that the camera was on.

The White House posted then deleted this video. Someone in the video asked, “It’s launching soon, right?” pic.twitter.com/vdulzWxTdZ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 26, 2026

Since it was posted directly from the White House’s social media account. Someone from their team might have been responsible for this deleted post. However, theories online allege that the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, might also be responsible. That’s because of the similarity of her voice in the video.

A netizen on X called Patriot Takes shared the deleted video on their page and pointed out, “The White House posted then deleted this video.” The caption continued to read, “Someone in this video asked, ‘It’s launching soon, right?’”

As mentioned earlier, there were many different theories about what could be “launching soon.” Some assume it’s the humanoid robot called Figure 03 that made an appearance at First Lady Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit.

A netizen mentioned, “It’s probably the Figure humanoid robot that was in the White House today.” Another chimed in agreement: “It’s probably from Melania’s weird robot thing.”

They recorded the video by mistake! Okay, possible Why did they post it? Doesn’t make any sense — ابوحسین (@qo9kxg) March 26, 2026

Similarly, another user on X shared a screenshot of the video, zooming in on the shoes. The netizen suggested, “It sounds like the robot Melania demonstrated earlier, are those her heels?”

While some speculated over the humanoid robot, others thought it was a reference to military action amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. A concerned citizen said, “I hope they are talking about Trump’s golf trip and not a nuke.”

Another individual highlighted the potential aftermath of sharing such a video without any context. The person said, “It’s messed up; they are trying to play on people’s worries about the war like this is funny…”

The same netizen sternly added, “They are probably giggling like schoolgirls about how many people they have freaked out.” While some speculated the video to be about the artificial intelligence-controlled robot or the Iran war. Some had different theories.

One said, “I thought this clip was from a new wicked witch spinoff of the Wizard of Oz.” Another cautioned, “They did it PURPOSELY to create hype. Come on, don’t fall for it.” A third one joked, “His newest line of luxury watches.”

According to reports by The Daily Beast, this was a staff error and was posted and later deleted on X and Instagram. A second video was also posted and later deleted that same night, causing even more speculation.

The first post was reportedly live for 90 minutes and had close to 3 million views at the time before it disappeared from the internet. The White House has yet to comment on the alleged blunders.