Gavin Newsom Mocks Melania Trump As She Walks With a Humanoid Robot at White House

Melania Trump’s recent appearance at the “Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit” drew attention for an unusual moment. The U.S. first lady entered the White House East Room, accompanied by a humanoid robot named Figure 03, developed by California-based Figure AI.

The event also drew notice for visual similarities, as both Trump and the robot were dressed in white. She outlined a vision in which AI-powered humanoid robots could serve as educators and provide personalized learning.

First Lady Melania Trump gave a hi-tech hello to her Fostering the Future Together summit on AI education alongside “Figure 03,” a U.S.-built robot who greeted representatives from more than 40 nations. pic.twitter.com/kRMCpdOPdV — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 25, 2026

​In a post on X, NEWSMAX shared footage of the moment, noting that Trump appeared alongside the robot while greeting representatives from more than 40 nations.

Outlining her perspective, Melania said,

“Imagine a humanoid educator named ‘Plato.’ Access to classical studies is now instantaneous—literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics and history—humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home.”

Melania’s appearance at the event lasted only a few minutes, after which she departed. She did not attend the scheduled networking sessions and encouraged attendees to participate in other activities at the summit.

Despite the summit’s focus on emerging technology, Trump’s entrance alongside the humanoid drew significant attention online. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent critic of the Trump family, responded on social media.

The new Trump body double is looking a little paler than normal. Not so sure about this version … pic.twitter.com/Abgvm2N0ke — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 25, 2026

In one post, Newsom’s press office shared an image of Trump walking alongside Figure 03, jokingly referring to the robot as a body double of former President Donald Trump.

The caption read,

“The new Trump body double is looking a little paler than normal. Not so sure about this version.”

In a subsequent post, Newsom’s team shared an AI-edited image combining Trump’s likeness with the robot, depicting a version styled with a bronze skin tone and a straw hat. The caption read, “Introducing the TrumpBot 3000! #MadeInCalifornia.”

Newsom also reshared a clip from the summit in which Trump discussed the potential role of humanoid robots in education. He responded to the post with the comment, “How about no?”

Following Trump’s remarks, the robot, Figure 03, addressed attendees, saying, “I’m Figure 3, a humanoid built in the United States of America. I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

While Newsom criticized Trump’s vision, developments in AI suggest such technologies could become more integrated into daily life. Figure AI has stated its goal of making humanoid robots widely used in homes and workplaces.

…how about no. https://t.co/R3itCF4h00 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 25, 2026

The robot’s appearance at the summit also highlighted the rapid pace of artificial intelligence development in the United States. Melania also convened a group of first spouses to discuss strategies for protecting and educating children amid evolving technology.