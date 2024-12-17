Donald Trump Made a Disturbing Remark About a 10-Year-Old Child in 1992 Video: “I’m Going to Be..."

A video from 1992 shows Donald Trump making inappropriate comments about a 10-year-old girl, raising further concerns about his pattern of objectifying women and girls. The video, which was discovered by CBS News in 2016, depicted Trump, then 46, engaging with a young girl on an escalator inside Trump Tower. As the girl confirms her intention to use the escalator, Trump makes a chilling statement to the camera: "I am going to be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?"

The disturbing remark adds to the Republican leader's already existing list of alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, per a Vox report from 2016. Many critics have also argued that this incident is consistent with Trump's inability to separate a woman's worth from her physical appearance, a tendency that has been repeatedly scrutinized on the global stage. According to Libby Nelson's Vox analysis, Trump consistently reduces women to their 'physical attributes,' perpetuating a culture of objectification and devaluation of women. The video, consequently, shows that this pattern likely extends even to children.

In 1992 footage, Donald Trump looks at a group of 10 year old girls, and says, I'll be dating them in 10 years. https://t.co/0KZkb0KcsJ pic.twitter.com/Te7PxQcp6X — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) October 12, 2016

The discovery of this video came after the release of a 2005 video in which Trump boasted about grabbing women 'by the p***y.' He then said that he was 'embarrassed' by the quotes but defended them as 'locker room banter' and denied he had ever sexually assaulted a woman, reported The Independent. Following the 2005 video, several women have come forward to accuse Trump of inappropriate behavior and assault, ranging from groping to unwanted advances.

But that wasn't all. Previously, Jessica Leeds detailed an incident in which Trump allegedly groped her on a flight more than 30 years ago. Leeds compared Trump's behavior to that of an octopus, saying, "His hands were everywhere." Rachel Crooks, another woman, accused Trump of kissing her on the lips without her consent in Trump Tower.

However, Trump has categorically denied all allegations, calling them false and threatening legal action against media outlets that have reported on them. As such, the 1992 video, which features a 10-year-old girl, added fuel to the fire, raising questions about Trump's inappropriate comments and behavior toward women of all ages.

The controversy surrounding Trump's treatment of women extends to allegations made by Miss Teen USA contestants. During the 1997 beauty pageant, four contestants revealed that Trump walked into their changing room. While Mariah Billado recalled Trump saying, "Don’t worry ladies, I’ve seen it all before," 11 others claim they did not see him in the dressing room.

E Jean Carroll, who was last week awarded $83.3 by the NY court, after Donald Trump was found guilty of repeatedly defaming her by denying the already proven sexual assault on her, plans to spend the money on causes that will hurt Trump, including a fund for other women victims. pic.twitter.com/C65DmKCro5 — SteveWilson #BLM #FreePalestine (@stevewil94) January 30, 2024

Elizabeth Jean Carroll, an American journalist and author best known for her Ask E. Jean column in Elle magazine from 1993 to 2019, accused Les Moonves and Trump of sexual assault in the mid-1990s in her 2019 book. Carroll stated in a New York magazine article that Trump sexually assaulted her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City in late 1995 or early 1996. On May 9, 2023, a jury found Trump liable for defamation and sexual abuse against Carroll, awarding her $5 million in damages.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.