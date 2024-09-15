Donald Trump Once Interviewed Himself: “Me Interviewing Me, That’s What I Call a Great Idea”

Former president Donald Trump's appearance on the September 11, 2015 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was truly iconic. The Republican leader consented to have comedian Jimmy Fallon pose as him for an interview while he sat across from him in front of an enormous vanity mirror. Fallon's impersonation of Trump began with him remarking, "The only person qualified to interview 'Me' is 'Me.'" As the live audience cheered, Trump replied, "Me interviewing Me, that's what I call a great idea," Politico reported.

Fallon continued, "Are you ready for the Republican debate?" Trump responded, "I am always ready." The late-night host subsequently questioned him about how he was going to create jobs in this country. "I'm just going to do it," Trump stated. "Right, right. But how?" Fallon pressed. "By doing it. It just happens. Just by doing it," Trump argued. "Genius! You and therefore me are geniuses," Fallon opined, mimicking Trump's mannerisms and facial expressions.

Fallon, thereafter, went on to question Trump on how he planned to build a wall at the Mexico border. "Easy. I'll challenge them to the biggest game of Jenga ever. I'll make them set up the board. And then when they finish, I'll say, I don't want to play anymore," Trump responded. "You want to know something? That's genius. I knew it was," Fallon quipped. Next, he prodded about taxes. "You recently said, and I quote, 'Hedge fund people make a lot of money and they pay very little tax. I want to lower taxes for the middle class.' How else do you plan to help the economy?"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson

"Look, I'm really rich. I know how to run a business, and I know this. Our country is going to be well off with me. So here's what I'll do. First, we have to cut government spending. It's out of control. Totally out of control. Then we've got to lower corporate taxes. It's become impossible to do business in this country. We've got companies shipping thousands of jobs overseas. That's got to end. And it's going to end. Remember that. It's going to end," the GOP nominee continued.

"I'm sorry. I wasn't paying attention. I was too busy staring at my beautiful reflection. I'm like a Greek god who just took a bath in a pumpkin spice latte. Okay. One last question, and be honest. If you win, is your vice president going to be Gary Busey?" Fallon hilariously asked. "Look, I love Gary. He's fantastic. But more of a Supreme Court justice, in my opinion. Vice president's a very serious job, so I'm probably going to go with somebody else. I would say maybe Kanye West," Trump joked, as per The Guardian.

"Smart move. All right. Guess it's time to go out and talk to that dopey goofball Jimmy Fallon and give him the biggest ratings his pathetic show has ever seen. How do you think it's going to go?" the comedian asked, concluding the sketch. Trump replied, "It's going to be really classy. It's going to be really fantastic. It's going to be HUGEEE!"