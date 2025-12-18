$92 MAGA Ornaments? Mary Trump Calls Out Uncle Donald’s Christmas Cash Grab

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, had some fiery opinions about the overpriced Christmas “junk” he’s selling online. The new episode of Mary’s podcast, Mary Trump Media, discussed how Trump was allegedly using Christmas as an opportunity to exploit people with various “holiday scams.” Apart from the Instagram post, the National Christmas tree lighting with First Lady Melania Trump, and economic warnings, Mary zeroed in on Christmas Ornaments.

The Trump administration critic called out her uncle’s alleged exploitation plot via Christmas ornaments. The MAGA leader has a complete holiday gift guide on his luxury store online called “Trump Store,” selling everything from gifts designed for him & her to children’s toys, the infamous Trumpy-Bear, and of course, ornaments.

Grift of the Magi “Trump Exploits Christmas with Holiday Scams” full video | https://t.co/3jBtOy2D42 pic.twitter.com/NlbdI8E0JL — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 17, 2025

Mary mocked the idea that people should spend money they don’t have on Trump merch thanks to the economy her uncle’s “ruined,” on the stuff he’s selling on the Trump Store website. Mary shares a snippet of some of the many ornaments available to buy. And of course, they’re way over what Christmas decor usually costs – something Mary pointed out.

Although Mary expressed her disinterest in buying any of the pristine-looking baubles, she didn’t stop her viewers from making the splurge. Mentioning the MAGA glass hat ornament, costing a whopping $92, she claimed that if one wanted to prove being a “true American,” they’d make the purchase. She sarcastically remarks, “I think you should spend 92 f—– dollars on a MAGA hat glass ornament, otherwise, what right do you have to call yourself an American?”

The reason Mary had such an outburst about Trump selling “overpriced junk” arose from his comments about gifting during the holiday season at a recent rally. The 79-year-old president was urging the masses to “give up certain products,” including pencils. He compared the need for steel to pencils and shared a misinformed fact about China’s reported pencil policy.

Trump: “You can give up certain products. You could give up pencils. Because under the China policy, every child can get 37 pencils. They only need 1 or 2. They don’t need that many. You always need steel. You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. 2 or 3 is nice. So we’re doing… pic.twitter.com/aHYTqkg5jy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

He claimed, “Under the China policy, every child can get 37 pencils…They only need one or two, you know?” Mary continued to call out her uncle’s misconceptions about needing only 1 or 2 pencils for a lifetime. Taking a jab at his writing habits, she remarked, “He probably never writes anything.”

Circling back to gifts, Mary questioned whether or not Trump was aware of the logic behind a person’s need for either 2 or 37 pencils or dolls. She gets serious when pointing out the economic crisis, which, according to Mary is “at the edge of a cliff.” She then returns to shade her uncle’s comments on gifting children steel instead, since, according to him, it would truly boost the economy.

The American psychologist has been known for her scathing criticism of her uncle for years. From primarily pointing out the mishaps in his presidency to questioning his every move, Mary doesn’t hold back on the truth, no matter how bitter. Trump hasn’t responded — and likely won’t.