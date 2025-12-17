Donald Trump Promises $1,776 ‘Warrior Dividend’ for Troops – Says Tariffs Are Paying for Christmas Checks

Donald Trump revealed that military service members will receive a ‘warrior dividend’ this Christmas season. In a December 17 announcement, the President told service members what to expect, and while revealing crucial details about it.

“Military service members will receive a special we call ‘warrior dividend’ before Christmas,” the president said in a White House address.

🚨 BREAKING: In a HUGE announcement, President Trump announces over 1,450,000 military service members will receive a WARRIOR DIVIDEND for Christmas from the tariffs. WOW! 🇺🇸 “In honor of our nation’s founding, we are sending every soldier $1,776 dollars.” “The checks are… pic.twitter.com/p7NTHGQz5f — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2025

“We are sending every soldier $1,776,” he declared during the announcement. Trump stated that the funds would be distributed in honor of the nation’s founding in 1776. He also shared how the checks have already been sent out and will hit bank accounts soon.

“Nobody deserves it more than our military,” the President added. He also revealed that tariffs would fund the payments. The 79-year-old explained how the tariffs have brought in a “lot more money” than anybody thought.

Trump made the announcement in a 20-minute-long holiday broadcast. He wished the troops and their families a Merry Christmas in addition to breaking the news about the “warrior dividend.” He did not miss a chance to toot his own horn either. “Seven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” he declared while taking a jab at the Biden administration.

The dividend is one of the many other moves Trump has made for service members since taking office. This year, he also ​​signed off on the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. The law ensures a 4% pay raise for members of the military.

It also allocates $2.9 billion for barracks and family housing for the service members. Thirdly, the law looks to it that an increased investment is allotted to childcare fee assistance.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just signed the VA Home Loan Reform Act into law, a HUGE step in preventing and fixing veteran homelessness Vets will now how a foreclosure safety net to prevent them from losing their homes when they’re in a tough spot. It also gives an… pic.twitter.com/x75yAqAwDP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2025

He also signed off on the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act. According to a report by USA Today, the act helps veterans who have fallen behind on mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure. The law creates a partial claim program to help them.

The widely discussed and criticized ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ makes provisions for benefits for military members. It allocates $100 million in Department of Defense Impact Aid, which would go to public schools that serve massive numbers of military children.