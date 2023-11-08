Donald Trump Has a Heated Clash With Judge in New York Testimony at Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump clashed repeatedly with Judge Arthur Engoron during his testimony in a civil fraud trial in New York. The trial, which was initiated by New York Attorney General Letitia James, is centered on allegations that Trump and his family's business, the Trump Organization, purposefully overstated their assets to secure loans and insurance policies. Many see this contentious legal battle as a landmark moment in Trump's post-presidential life, as it could determine the future of his real estate empire as well as his political ambitions.

Trump's testimony in federal court in Manhattan on Monday was tense and confrontational, per BBC. The former president, who is also the Republican presidential frontrunner for 2024, vehemently defended the valuations of his properties, which the prosecution claims were purposefully overvalued to secure favorable financial terms.

Throughout his four-hour testimony, Trump denied the allegations of fraud and deception and expressed disgust with the case. He insisted that the valuations of properties such as Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump Tower in New York, and his Scottish golf course were "very conservative." Trump claimed that his brand influenced these valuations, which he claimed were not accounted for in financial statements. In one heated exchange, he boasted, "I can look at buildings and tell you what they're worth."

Trump's testimony, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, was rambling and filled with insults, but not unexpected. "The numbers don't lie," she said, "Justice will prevail." During his testimony, Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the case, chastised Trump several times. He urged the former president to limit his remarks to answering questions rather than delivering lengthy speeches. Judge Engoron even chastised one of Trump's lawyers at one point, saying, "Can you control your client? This is not a political rally, this is a courtroom." "I beseech you to control him," he said. "If you can't, I will." The judge's annoyance was clear when he referred to Trump as a "broken record."

“He rambled, he hurled insults — but we expected that… I will not be bullied. I will not be harassed. This case will go on.”



Trump's combative approach in court has raised concerns about the administration's strategic intent. According to some legal experts, Trump's legal team may believe they have already lost the case and are attempting to provoke the judge into actions that can be used as grounds for an appeal, reports BBC.

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti commented on Trump's strategy, suggesting, "He's focused on provoking a fight with the judge. None of that helps, from a legal perspective." Another former federal prosecutor, Kevin McMunigal, speculated that targeting the judge in this manner was typically used as a last resort when a legal team felt they had no other choice.

Judge Engoron had already fined Trump $15,000 for comments made outside the court last month, and his combative demeanor in the courtroom could result in even harsher penalties. Another former federal prosecutor, Mitchell Epner, suggested that Trump's actions could lead to contempt of court charges.

Trump's appearance in court has a political dimension in addition to the legal implications. The former president, who is still a prominent figure in the Republican Party, appeared to see the trial as a chance to campaign. According to other experts who spoke with the outlet, Trump attempts to portray himself as a victim of an unfair justice system by characterizing the trial as a politically motivated "witch-hunt" and attacking both Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James as corrupt officials.

