Donald Trump ‘Loses It’ Over Fox News Election Poll, Calls It ‘The Dumbest Poll Yet'

Donald Trump has actively been in the spotlight since his recent indictment and even more so when he surrendered to the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. However, in more recent events, the former President lashed out on a social media platform, Truth Social, regarding a recent poll released by Fox News. He had some rather unsavory opinions about the whole scenario and began a rant against the same, as per Raw Story.

On Saturday, the former President of The United States slammed both Fox News and the Wall Street Journal via a post on one of his socials. He allegedly accused the two media hubs of allegedly supporting the presidential nomination campaign of Governor Ron DeSantis [R-FL] - his opponent. And also furiously complained of being excluded from a Fox Poll. He did so by expressing his disgruntled thoughts in the form of two lengthy posts.

In the first one, he made some rather questionable claims involving his interview with Tucker Carlson who was fired by Fox News. The two were engaged in a 46-minute heated conversation on the eve of the Republican Party debate. He claimed that his interview was watched by way more people than the Republican debate. He further claimed that the conservative network "will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings."

As per Mediate, the Fox News Republican debate on Wednesday drew in a total of 12.8 million viewers. Meanwhile, referring to the Carlson interview which dropped on X( previously known as Twitter) Trump shared, “231,000,000 Views and still counting. The Biggest Video ever on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl,” he said with elation at the time.

Trump went on to slam both publication houses by accusing them of something rather dubious. “The Globalists over at FoxNews and their subservient paper, The Wall Street Journal. In their never-ending quest to stop America First, and give Ron DeSantimonious one last HOPELESS push, have created the dumbest poll yet,” he said.

Trump then highlights the question of the poll, “It states, What candidates are you voting for among likely GOP primary voters who WATCHED THE DEBATE?” The twice-impeached president claimed that “No TRUMP Voter” would’ve watched the debate. According to him, the debate “was the lowest rated ever because they were ALL watching my interview with Tucker Carlson!” he exclaimed.

In the second post, he went on to provide a statistical analysis upon comparing views from his interview and the debate that excluded him. Trump wrote, “Page 2: The Interview has, at this moment [when Trump last clarified] 260,000,000 Views, the biggest of all time, whereas the FoxNews Debate had only 11,000,000 Viewers. End of Story!” proudly claimed the former president.

In conclusion, he mentioned the ‘drastic’ effects of not ‘supporting’ his campaign while simultaneously praising it. “If FoxNews doesn’t want to get on board the greatest MOVEMENT of all time, MAGA, they will continue to Hemorrhage Viewers and Ratings - They will never come back - The beautiful Golden Goose will be forever gone!”

