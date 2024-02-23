Donald Trump Faces Heavy Criticism for His New Self-Proclaimed Status

The most recent town hall became the highest-rated episode of The Ingraham Angle since assuming the timeslot. During a conversation with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, Donald Trump made a bold claim, raising eyebrows. Their discussion centered on the various criminal and civil cases the former president is currently embroiled in. According to HuffPost, this is when the Republican front-runner said, “I’ve become an expert at law.” However, his comment elicited laughter from the supportive audience. He also asserted without evidence that President Joe Biden is orchestrating the 91 criminal charges against him.

He said, “If I didn’t run, I wouldn’t have any of these lawsuits, you know that, none of them." In contrast, Biden's campaign posted the footage of the moment on X, previously known as Twitter. The clip that they shared was captioned, “Trump says his 91 felony indictments make him an ‘expert at law.’” In that same interview, Trump drew a comparison between himself and the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, revisited his concerns about water pressure, and was corrected by Ingraham regarding a statement about mail-in voting.

Following his praise for Navalny's bravery, Trump once more drew a parallel between himself and the late Russian dissident, suggesting that his legal challenges resemble Navalny's struggles. This was reported by ABC News. Meanwhile, Biden's campaign has intensified its criticism of Trump in recent weeks, with reports indicating that the president has instructed aides to highlight the controversial statements made by his likely 2024 rival. Additionally, critics on X questioned Trump's understanding of the term "expert" and speculated on why he might be considered an expert in legal matters, albeit for the wrong reasons.

One user wrote, "Trump said he’s become an expert at law…probably because he spends the majority of his time in a damn courtroom and has had hundreds of lawyers!" Popular personality, Ron Filipkowski wrote, "There are at least 100,000 people in prison right now who told their lawyers the same thing while ignoring their advice." A third user wrote, "Getting destroyed in court over & over makes you an expert at being a guilty loser. Totally on brand for Mr. Trump." In the midst of this, the ex-president faced criticism from his main opponent, Nikki Haley, for his delayed response to Navalny's passing the previous week.

Moreover, Ingraham repeatedly questioned Trump about whether he views himself as a possible political prisoner, but Trump evaded the question each time. When he was asked the question a second time, Trump said "If I were losing in the polls, they wouldn't even be talking about me and I wouldn’t have had any legal fees. If I were out, I think — although they hate me so much, I think if I got out they’d still, ‘let’s pursue this guy, we can’t stand this guy.’” Furthermore, Trump is currently facing 91 charges, and he has pleaded not guilty to all of them. The Fox town hall, recorded on Tuesday afternoon and aired during Ingraham's primetime slot on the network, represented Trump's initial extended comments on Navalny since Russian authorities confirmed his death.