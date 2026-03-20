Politics

Donald Trump Confesses to Melania Trump and Inner Circle About Going Too Far With Mass Deportation Tactics

Published on: March 20, 2026 at 8:31 AM ET

Susie Wiles believes the shooting of Good and Pretti in Minneapolis was the breaking point.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Donald Trump will change ICE tactics before elections
Donald Trump's ICE tactics went too far (Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons | Jackson A. Lanier)

President Donald Trump is ready to make the ICE deportation tactics lenient after having a talk with his inner circle. Sources close to the matter said he had a frank conversation about the backlash to the current “controversial” policy.

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Trump is considering lowering the strictness of the mass deportation efforts. He reportedly spoke with his wife, Melania Trump, and top advisers, who convinced him that some of his policies were too extreme.

As a result, voters expressed strong opposition to the term “mass deportation.” The president suggested changing the policy, saying that instead of mass arrests, federal agents would focus only on “bad guys.” Additionally, the administration aims to address unrest in Minneapolis and other parts of the United States.

Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff, said the president’s plan to secure the border through deportations had become a public concern. The report described it as “a challenging issue ahead of the midterms.” Consequently, Trump’s administration is attempting to find an alternative solution to ICE’s current policy, allowing it to overcome the issue.

Sources said ICE is backing off from blue states such as Illinois and Minnesota, as well as Washington, D.C. However, administration officials said operations could increase in the near future. Arrests have dropped to about 1,200 per day, down from more than 1,500 during earlier operations in Minnesota. 

Abigail Jackson, the White House spokeswoman, said in a statement that the Trump administration is not changing its immigration enforcement agenda. She added, “President Trump’s highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities.”

In a separate report from The Daily Beast, Wiles said the backlash against ICE raids has been significant following the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Additionally, a statement was shared, stating that the DHS has deported nearly 70 percent of “illegal aliens” who had criminal records. 

The statement credited Trump’s immigration enforcement policies with prompting approximately 3 million people to leave the United States. They were either sent back through forced deportation or self-deportation. The statement also claimed that no undocumented migrants entered the United States for nine consecutive months.

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