Hank Johnson Demands ICE to be Held Accountable, Claims ICE “Are Killing Our People”

Amidst the growing chaos in Minneapolis, Congressman Hank Johnson has issued a new statement that demanded more accountability from the ICE agents. During a House Rules Committee hearing, he discussed how the unlawful actions of the law enforcers have made the residents feel terrorized in their own city.

On January 21, 2026, Hank Johnson was present in a hearing (via YouTube), discussing how the ICE officials fatally shot Renee Nicole Good as they stopped her in the middle of the street. He criticized Donald Trump and his administration for launching scathing attacks against the deceased victim.

But more importantly, how they have been “digging up dirt” against Governor Tim Walz and Jacob Frey, the Mayor of Minneapolis. He continued criticizing their actions as they were “blindly defending” and “covering up” the ICE agent who had shot her at point-blank range.

(📷) This is an ICE agent in Minneapolis spraying a prone, unarmed, helpless civilian in the face with chemical munitions. This is something one goes to jail for. Yes, even a federal agent. Those who say Trump has declared war on Minnesota—and now Maine—are *not* exaggerating. pic.twitter.com/ym6QjFzP8j — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 22, 2026

Johnson brought forward the other unauthoritative actions of ICE. He gave another example where the ICE officers entered the house of a 56-year-old man with their guns drawn. What made this arrest more shameful was that the suspect was in his “shorts, Crocs, and a blanket.” He continued,

“The horrors keep piling up. a teenage student with legal status who was taken into ICE custody for five days. Off-duty police officers in Minneapolis St. Paul in that area being profiled and harassed by federal immigration agents at this point. No one is safe.”

Hank Johnson emphasized how bills funding ICE operations should include a “language” that makes it mandatory for them to be held accountable in civil court. He proposes the Bivens Act, which will “allow people to sue ICE and other federal agents when they violate people’s civil rights.” He added,

“I urge my colleagues to support this amendment that would provide accountability for heavily armed, inadequately trained, unstable, and masked trigger-happy goons who are flooding our cities and killing our people.”

Johnson’s comments are in response to how Renee Nicole Good’s family had to undergo a far more difficult and narrower path to seek justice. According to USA Today, Mike Fox, a legal expert, stated that one can’t sue federal officials in civil lawsuits. The exception can be made with the Bivens Act, which allows individuals to take a federal officer to court in the 1971 Bivens case.

President Trump promised to bring back Law and Order to the United States of America. This is what happens when you have a President who fully mobilizes federal law enforcement to arrest violent criminals and the worst of the worst illegal aliens. Promise Made. Promise Kept. https://t.co/3lAJ0gni20 pic.twitter.com/qVe5BuKvSm — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 22, 2026

However, such is not the case anymore because the Supreme Court has consistently turned down similar lawsuits. They blame Congress for having created a separate route to file a claim against the US government. Consequently, it makes it tenfold more difficult to get justice.

Trump has been vehemently backing ICE, and following the second shooting in Minneapolis, he confirmed that he would invoke the Insurrection Act, as per X. With cities getting flooded with more law agents and arresting immigrants, one must assume that Johnson’s demand for fair accountability will not be taken into consideration.