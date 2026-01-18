ICE Crackdown Leaves Minneapolis Students and Families in Fear — “It’s Hard to Process These Things”

As ICE continues its crackdown in Minneapolis, multiple people have reported living in fear, regardless of their legal status. Even school children are feeling unsafe, as there have been incidents where federal officers have entered educational institutions to arrest people.

On January 7, 2026, the day Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed, ICE agents reached Roosevelt High School, where they arrested an educator and even used chemical irritants outside the premises.

A student has talked in detail about what transpired at the school on the fateful day. Lila Dominguez, who writes for her school newspaper, revealed that she was already penning an article about Good’s shooting when ICE officers barged into the building.

BREAKING: Hundreds of students at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis walked out of class in protest of ICE assaulting and using chemical weapons against students on campus last week. Minneapolis has become a hotbed of mass protests since the ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good… pic.twitter.com/0Yhk9Dkbzb — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 12, 2026

According to The Guardian, she recalled, “I was kind of pacing around. My hands were really shaky. I was just very overstimulated, and not really sure what to do at that moment for the people that I was with, or the people outside, or my family.”

In her column, titled ICE Needs To Get Out Of Minneapolis, Dominguez vouched for the agents’ departure from Minneapolis, citing how they have caused more harm than good and instilled fear in people.

The high school junior wrote, “It’s hard to process these things, especially when they are happening at our front doors. The second I got home from Roosevelt today at 5[pm], the first thing I did was hug my dad tight. It is so important to be with the people you love during this time.”

Roosevelt is one of the many schools that have seen a crisis since the beginning of the crackdown. After the shooting of Good, multiple educational institutions suspended classes for two days.

There were also reports about parents being detained at bus stops in neighboring suburbs of Minneapolis, which led to more anxiety among communities.

The daily attendance in schools has now plummeted, with the highest absenteeism occurring among Spanish-speaking and Somali families. Many parents refuse to let children walk to school, fearing possible violence on the streets.

Multiple school districts have now switched to remote learning so students can attend classes from home. Around 5,500 students have opted for virtual learning to avoid the risks of commuting to school.

SUBMITTED: Minneapolis school employees tell us these whistle packs are being handed out at every school in the district. “We are directed to follow instructions in the flyer if we spot ICE near or in the school,” the tipster said. pic.twitter.com/OEnvOXsNuh — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) January 15, 2026

Meanwhile, some parents have started patrolling schools and helping immigrant teachers. Peter Brown, an 81-year-old retired lawyer, recently stood outside a school near the street where Good was shot. He closely watched the passersby to make sure no mishap happened.

Brown said in an interview with Reuters, “I never did like bullies, and that’s what the federal government has become. What’s happening in my city is nothing more than authoritarian intimidation, and me and my neighbors are not going to put up with it.”

On the contrary, the Department of Homeland Security has claimed that it is trying to protect school-going children. The department’s Assistant Secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, said in a statement, “ICE is not going to schools to arrest children — we are protecting children. Criminals are no longer able to hide in America’s schools to avoid arrest.”