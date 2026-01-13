ICE Agent’s Shocking 2-Word Reaction After Gunning Renee Nicole Good at Point Blank

Minneapolis native Renee Nicole Good‘s killing at the hands of an agitated ICE agent has sparked nationwide protests and concerns for safety. The mother of three was shot at point-blank range by the agent, resulting in her immediate death. According to evidence and some video footage, the 37-year-old had a somewhat heated argument with the ICE agents as they intercepted her car.

Since the news broke and went viral, there have been multiple interpretations of the controversial case. While some people have been sympathizing with the tragic fate that awaited Good, there are others who have not found the particular agent guilty for his crime.

In fact, amid many protests and opinions that are being made against the incident, the U.S. President Donald Trump has surprisingly ended up describing Good as a professional agitator.

Recently analyzed video footage offers a new look at the confrontation: Good can be heard saying, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you” to ICE agent Jonathan Ross shortly before she was shot. While the exchange seemed calm at first, the rapid escalation to violence underscores ongoing questions about the use of force and precipitating factors.

In the meantime, Good’s wife, Becca, was heard taunting the officers while she offered her own narration of the events in front of her. She said, “That’s okay, we don’t change our (number) plates every morning, just so you know. It will be the same plate when you come talk to us later.”

Becca’s next set of words to the ICE officers after this seemed to be in a manner of riling them up, as she said, “You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go and get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

This was when things just began getting out of control. Another ICE agent besides Ross could be heard yelling at Nicole “Get out of the fu***** car”. The mom of three, after hearing this, started reversing her car without stepping out. But on her way out, she accidentally drove quite close to one of the agents. It could not be determined if her car touched any one of the agents.

Interestingly, Ross could be heard shouting in shock, which raised suspicion of the vehicle touching him. He became stable within a fraction of a second and fired multiple rounds of shots at Renee Nicole Good, from a point-blank range. It is believed that the victim was killed instantly, which explains that the car lost control and rammed into several parked cars near the pavement.

It was at this moment that ICE agent Jonathan Ross can be heard uttering “fu***** bi***” towards Good. With the video becoming viral and the shocking reaction of the culprit officer in full display, the case of Nicole Good has gained momentum now more than ever.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey critiqued attempts by the DHS to turn around the video footage and the entire incident in their own favor. He remarked, “They’re already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody ‌directly – that is bu*****t.”

Officer Ross’s choice of words after gunning down Renee Nicole Good has become a controversial matter ever since. While neither the Department nor the U.S. President has planned on taking any action against him, people are left with no choice other than to express their agony over the entire tragedy.

Questions about why the officer chose to shoot bullets without any perceived threat before him have also raised doubts about ICE’s tactics for carrying out such screenings in Minneapolis.

As it is, with Donald Trump’s orders to amp up ICE screening for illegal immigrants have also increased instances of the federal agency resorting to violence. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem offered a very vague response to Ross’s choice of words. When asked by the press for her clarification on it, she said, “I can’t determine which one it is, but it could be, sir.”

With so many gray areas and loopholes evidently visible in the case, it remains to be determined whether any concrete steps are being taken against the officer and if justice will be delivered for the grieving family of Renee Nicole Good.