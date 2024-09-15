Donald Trump Accused of Affair With MAGA Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Amid Melania’s Absence

Rumors are swirling around former President Donald Trump and controversial right-wing activist Laura Loomer, with many speculating about a possible romantic entanglement between the two. The allegations gained traction after Trump and Loomer were seen together during several of his recent campaign stops, igniting a flurry of online discussion. Images showing Trump and Loomer being unusually close have been making rounds on social media, with users on X (formerly known as Twitter) fanning the flames. One viral post questioned, "Is Trump having an affair with Laura Loomer? She accompanies on plane [sic] from Florida to Tuesday's debate in Philly. Next AM she is with him in NYC at a 9/11 Memorial. When will the corporate media start asking about their relationship? Trump has cheated on every wife."

What is adding fuel to the fire is the noticeable absence of Donald's wife, Melania Trump, from the campaign trail. Since the Republican National Convention, the former First Lady has been largely MIA, posing questions about the status of their marriage. Melania, known for her often private demeanor, has been silent amid these rumors, which has only amplified speculation.

Q: Republicans are concerned about your close relationship with self-avowed white nationalist Laura Loomer



Trump: Well Laura is a supporter. She speaks very positively of my campaign



Q: She’s traveling with you on your plane. She made racist remarks about your opponent. She… pic.twitter.com/DmV8kMNVsi — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 13, 2024

Loomer, a famous far-right provocateur with a history of promoting conspiracy theories, has become an increasingly visible figure in Trump’s circle. In addition to appearing alongside Donald at key events, she has been spotted flying with him on his private jet and attending prominent occasions, such as the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

News reporting that Laura Loomer has hijacked the Trump campaign and they can’t separate them. Watch this & tell me, are they dating? It’s being rumored that Melania is in NYC and Loomer has been staying at Mara Lago. pic.twitter.com/HCNnZn61l0 — Taxidermy_bat_218 (@218Taxidermybat) September 12, 2024

As per NBC, in a post praising Trump she wrote, "To the many reporters who are calling me and obsessively asking me to talk to them today, the answer is no. I’m not sure why this is so hard for people to understand, but I believe in unconditional loyalty to those who are deserving. And there is nobody more deserving of our loyalty and unwavering support than Donald Trump." The former president, however, has played down the controversy when questioned about his relationship with Loomer and her well-documented history of spreading misinformation.

Donald brushed off the concerns and said, "I don't know that much about it, no. I know she's a big fan of the campaign, but I really don't know. She brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have. We have very spirited people. And in all fairness to her, she hates seeing what's happened to the country, I guess. So do I. It's very sad." While the accusations remain unverified, Trump’s connection to Loomer has not gone unnoticed by his political adversaries, as reported by OK Magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Perry

The campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris wasted no time in seizing the moment. The campaign’s spokesperson remarked, "Donald Trump took his trainwreck on the debate stage straight to California. In a rambling, defensive, often incoherent event to promote his golf course, he yet again showed the country how he is melting down. He defended hanging out with a 9/11 conspiracy theorist."