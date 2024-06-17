Detroit Pastor Says That When He Invited People to Trump's Church Event, ‘They Were Laughing'

In an attempt to connect with Black voters, former president Donald Trump attended a roundtable discussion at a Detroit church on Saturday afternoon. Reportedly, people scoffed at the pastor from Detroit who invited them to Trump's events. As reported by Raw Story, on Sunday night's MSNBC show, Pastor Lorenzo Sewell addressed the unexpected crowd size at the church and the people's reactions.

In response to host Charles Coleman Jr.'s question on the race of the audience, the pastor said, "I was very surprised...about how many black people were actually, physically in the building. I remember walking down Grand River, a place that is desolate on the west side of Detroit, and walking down the street and just inviting people, saying, 'The former president is here if you want to come'. They were laughing like I was when I first was approached."

Pastor Sewell of 180 Church expressed his gratitude for Trump's visit to the town on Friday's Fox & Friends First, saying that it 'means so much.' As per Fox News, he said, "Sometimes we forget about the Black vote. Sometimes we forget about the power of what it means to vote for those who are in office and, in urban America, our voice matters. That's why it means so much to us that the former president will come and value our voice." He also claimed that President Joe Biden has lost touch with the Black community before adding, "I believe our current president has forgotten that the reason why he's in office is because the first Black president selected him as a vice president, and because he selected a Black vice president."

On X, opinions were divided about Trump's church visit. His defenders said he was only trying to win over Black voters, while his detractors said he was trying to appease white voters by bringing up his contentious policies and statements while in office. One user commented, "What hood is that??? The ones with a white robe because all I see is a bunch of white racists."

One more user pointed out, "Trump doesn't feel embarrassment or he would have left the public spotlight long ago after losing the popular vote twice, losing the House, Senate and White House all in one term, after overseeing skyrocketing homicides, unemployment, and a loss of millions of jobs, to name a few." Another chimed in agreement, "Big shock. He’s been insisting black voters are flocking to him, but they’re not. He’s always been a scumbag, and black voters aren’t flattered by him saying 'blacks will like me because I’m a felon who makes ugly sneakers.'"

However, some also seemed to come and defend the controversial politician. One user wrote in support of Trump, "Again, a man who puts himself out there for us even when it’s uncomfortable. This is big. He loves all Americans. On the other side, Hollywood rolled out the red carpet for the senile poser directed by @POTUS44, the greatest Chief and divider. Sad."