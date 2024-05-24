Controversial Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Endorses Donald Trump: "He's Been a Good President"

Donald Trump has the support of controversial ex-football star, Antonio Brown, who backed the former president based on Trump's business acumen, family heritage, and the 'great things' he's done for his 'brothers' in the music industry.

The outspoken athlete sat down for an interview with OutKick, sharing his preferred candidate for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

Author Nick Adams shifted the conversation to politics and asked Brown about his affinity for the Republican front-runner. The retired footballer responded, "I've never met him [but] I've got admiration for his business moves and I study his dad, Fred Trump." He praised, "I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and come[s] from a good family and has been a good president."

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



NFL legend Antonio Brown endorses Donald J Trump for President.@AB84 pic.twitter.com/pbXb8zQrfW — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 23, 2024

Adams asked, "Are you endorsing Trump?" In response, the 35-year-old declared, "Yeah, I'll endorse Trump," citing the pardons and commutations the ex-commander-in-chief granted to folks in the music industry. "I think he does some great things for my brothers in the music industry in regards to Lil Wayne, Kodak [Black]," Brown explained.

In the days leading up to the 2020 elections, Trump pardoned five-time Grammy award winner, Wayne, who was allegedly charged with felony gun possession and a prison sentence for a decade. The hip-hop star was among the 143 people pardoned on Trump's last day in the Oval Office.

Among those who were freed were Desiree Perez, the CEO of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, and Death Row Records co-founder, Michael 'Harry O' Harri. During the interview, Brown also appealed to Trump to help another brother from the hip-hop world. "Trump…if you're watching this you need to free Young Thug...if you could help out." Since only a sitting president can grant pardons, Brown's request aligns with the belief of many as per recent polls, that the business tycoon might win the race in November.

The American rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is currently standing trial before an Atlanta jury. He was arrested in May 2022 and charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for an offense dating to January 2013, and on suspicion of participating in criminal street gang activity.

Greatest bankruptcy announcement of all-time



Generational Run Continues #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/9yezSEZaCo — AB (@AB84) May 21, 2024

Before his retirement, Brown played as a wide receiver in the NFL for over a decade. During his time, he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in 2021 and made it to the Pro Bowl on seven occasions.

Although his football days are behind him, he's often made headlines due to his blunt personality, and most recently his filing for bankruptcy on Monday, May 20, 2024. Brown allegedly owes nearly $3 million to eight creditors, as per the New York Post. He also owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card debt and $296 to a local plumber.